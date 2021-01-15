It’s one thing to teach a person to write by telling them the proper use of commas with appositives or independent clauses. We learned that — or should have — in middle school. After that, there’s a time when you read something about a person and you feel that you know him because the writer has drawn you into that person’s life.
The late Tim R. Massey was one of those writers.
I thought about Tim the other night as I worked my way through a task here at The Herald-Dispatch.
Tim was the best pure writer I encountered at The Herald-Dispatch in the time I have been associated with the newspaper. He could spin a yarn like no one else. And he was a good reporter. He covered several beats here, but he was born to cover Wayne County, and he found people there and brought them to life on these pages.
I knew Tim-Bob, as we called him, for nearly 30 years, from the time I first talked with him over the phone in 1976 until he passed away in 2006. He always had a story to tell, and like most good writers, he had habits that really annoyed the rest of us.
Writing coaches tend to break the process of writing into discrete steps: idea, research, organization, first draft, editing, second draft and so on. One or two coaches I’ve dealt with add another step called rehearsal. It’s when you’ve honed your idea and done your research. Now you must organize everything in your mind so when you start writing it flows. Tim’s rehearsal stage consisted of walking around the newsroom telling the story to every person in it, one at a time. It was annoying to the rest of us, but it worked.
The first story I remember Tim writing is one that stayed with me longest. It was published on July 30, 1972. Tim told the story of Dave Holter, of Gallipolis, Ohio, a 33-year-old man who was determined to play in the NBA. The odds were stacked against a guy with no college experience, but Tim’s telling of the story brought you into Holter’s dream and his struggles.
In his career, Tim covered big events and national celebrities. In his column of June 1, 2002, in which he announced his retirement, Tim wrote, “I find that the most interesting stories I have written are about everyday common folks. I wrote about a Wayne High School girl who lived in such a remote place that she missed more days of school than she attended. Still, she managed to get straight A’s and earn a college scholarship.
“I remember writing about a simple bookbinder who loved to recite poems, and a 103-year-old preacher who had memorized most of the Bible. …
“I’ve made more than my share of mistakes, misspelled some names and muddled some details. Through it all, though, I have always tried to be fair. I hope that’s what the people who have read my stories remember.”
As former Herald-Dispatch photographer John Klein said about Tim in a Facebook group post, “One of my last assignments at the HD was to spend several days visiting former company towns. Between his stories and the people we talked to it was a master class in WVa. and Coal culture and history. Tim and Dave Peyton were both great teachers and ambassadors about WVa.”
Tim was a person from a different time. I miss him. If the under-40 crowd here had ever worked alongside him, they would, too. This business could use a few more like him.