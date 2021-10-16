Some time back — it was more than a decade ago — my family and I attended a community hayride in a rural community here in Cabell County. I saw one of my daughter’s best friends standing under a tree, alone, so I walked over to talk to her.
“You know, your great-grandfather would look at that tree,” I said as I pointed off to our right, “and could make it fall right where he wanted. Your grandfather would look at it and say he could build most of a house with the lumber it has in it.
“A botanist would calculate how much water it pulls from the ground every day, and a birdwatcher would listen for how many species’ calls he could hear.”
She looked at me like I was a pitiable fool before she walked off.
Fast forward to one night this past week when my youngest son and I talked about photography. He looked at some of my photos I had gathered over the past 44 years and said he could tell they were my work, although he couldn’t describe how my style differed from anyone else’s. We talked about it for a few minutes, and it became obvious that there are a lot of people who take pictures of the same things I do, but we all approach them differently, probably because we’re looking for different things.
He’s the school bus fan in the family. He travels over a wide area in this state and the ones it borders so he can take pictures of the buses he sees. He, too, has his own style because there are things he sees when he looks at a bus that most people don’t see. He knows what he’s looking for. He can spot a bus from far off — usually where I wouldn’t think to look for one. Or try to.
Recently a person on a Facebook group I’m a member of posted a picture of a really cute little girl walking on a path in the woods. She was in a clearing, with the tall trees and their canopy behind her. The photographer asked other members of the group to critique his photo. Most people said he had too much in the picture, that he should crop out the trees so the girl would occupy a larger part of the image. I took a contrarian view. If the idea was to show an amazingly cute little girl in the woods surrounded by big trees — a little girl in her environment instead of a portrait of the girl — the photo worked well, I said.
It came down to what the photographer saw and what the person who viewed the photo saw — or wanted to see.
So it is with the news. And the weather. And sports, culture, religion and about anything else you can think of. Two people can watch the same event and come away with different ideas of what happened because they see things differently.
Unlike politics, sports and religion, though, we can look at a tree differently and not get in a fight over it. Maybe we should spend more time in the woods.