Toyota understands.
Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota Motor Corp., says the auto industry is making a mistake in rushing headlong into converting its entire vehicle lineup to electric cars and trucks only.
While General Motors, Ford and other vehicle manufacturers have announced their goal of total conversion to electric vehicles, Toyota is developing other alternatives to the internal combustion engine. It was the first manufacturer to mass market a gasoline-electric hybrid — the Prius. It is developing other hybrid models and is working on a vehicle that runs on hydrogen.
EVs remain expensive. The number of charging stations is inadequate to support total conversion, and there are problems in the supply chain with acquiring materials for parts and batteries. The range EVs can travel is limited, especially when hauling a load. Nevertheless, bowing to societal and political pressures, most manufacturers pursue an all-EV strategy. Toyota is an exception.
“Because the right answer is still unclear, we shouldn’t limit ourselves to just one option,” Toyoda said during a trip to Thailand, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The Wall Street Journal article noted that other Japanese automakers, notably Nissan and Mazda, are taking a more cautious approach to EV conversion than American companies.
Electric vehicles are well-suited for urban areas, but here in flyover country they’re not as useful. Hybrids need to be in the mix, but because they rely in part on burning gasoline, they are seen as undesirable alternatives — never mind the total life-cycle environmental costs of EVs, from mining lithium to disposing of batteries at the end of their useful lives.
The United States is a large nation that is diverse in many ways that include economically and geographically. What works in New York City might not work in Cheyenne, Wyoming, or Salt Rock, West Virginia. Gun control, electricity generation, public transportation, private transportation, food production and so many other questions facing national policymakers have no one-size-fits-all answers that work. It is true that what happens in the Ohio Valley doesn’t always stay in the Ohio Valley. Power plants here were blamed for acid rain in the Northeast. On the flip side of that, drug traffic in Detroit causes problems in Huntington.
This push for electric vehicles is too much too soon.
The question of EV conversion could be a moot one for me. I might have one more vehicle purchase left in my life before age tells me it’s time to let someone else drive.
I’ve owned several vehicles in my life — maybe 10, if I remember them correctly and not counting the ones my wife bought. Some were fun to drive. Others weren’t. It would be nice to have my 1980 Volkswagen Scirocco back for a while, but only for nostalgia, not as a daily driver.
Engines and transmissions were much simpler then. That little car with its four-cylinder engine and five-speed manual transmission was fun to drive. The lack of power steering allowed me to feel the texture of the road surface. It was as if I were a part of the car.
But safety-wise, no. I would rather be in a collision in a modern car with its crumple zones and airbags than in that 1980 car. And when you compare a 2022 vehicle with a 1960s model, there is no comparison in terms of safety. I’m pretty sure the gas tank in my father’s 1964 Dodge pickup was in the passenger compartment behind the bench seat. At least it sounded that way. Wherever it was, it was too close to the passengers for my comfort today.