Back in November or December, I started writing a column about something that weighed on my mind.
After writing a few paragraphs, I ran into a roadblock, namely the inability to obtain the information I needed to finish it. Now I have that information, and my feelings and opinions on the matter in question have not changed.
Here are the first five paragraphs of that column:
“The past two weekends I watched my oldest granddaughter finish her season of youth volleyball. It was a joy watching these elementary-age girls play the game.
They weren’t expected to be perfect, and for sure they weren’t. Balls often went in the wrong direction, and some girls were too timid about taking charge and hitting the ball. They were out there learning and making the mistakes they need to learn now rather than later.
As one person sitting behind me on Saturday said, some of these girls are learning they don’t want to play organized sports when they get older.
But that’s OK. It’s good that they can get together and play the game among friends.
When my granddaughter was about six years old, she was in a co-ed youth basketball league and became a pretty good dribbler, defender and shooter.
Basketball is probably more her sport, but she still had fun learning volleyball.
While I watched her attack the ball the few times it came in her direction, I thought about that girl in North Carolina who was injured in a high school volleyball match in September.
A player on the other team — a 5-foot-9 transgender player who went through puberty as a boy — leaped above the net and spiked the ball in her direction, hitting her in the face. She suffered a concussion and a neck injury.”
Back to the present: The roadblock came when I tried to get information about the North Carolina girl’s condition. No news organization followed up with her name or how she was recovering from her injuries.
I emailed the principal of her school asking for an update — no need for her name; I just wanted to know how she was doing. But there was never an answer, so I put the column aside.
This month, Payton McNabb came forward to talk about the injuries she received that day and how they linger.
On April 19, the North Carolina House of Representatives approved legislation to separate sports by biological sex, based solely on students’ “reproductive biology and genetics at birth,”
According to the Associated Press, trans girls would not be allowed to play on any sports team that corresponds with their gender identity. Trans boys and cisgender girls could only play on teams designated for male athletes if there was no comparable girls’ team, except for wrestling.
Proponents of the bill argued it would preserve opportunities for cisgender girls and protect their safety, but trans kids and their supporters said it’s discrimination disguised as a safety precaution, according to the AP.
McNabb, a senior at Hiwassee Dam High School in Murphy, North Carolina, told legislators she suffered a concussion and neck injury in the September match. McNabb said she still suffers from impaired vision, learning challenges, chronic headaches and partial paralysis on her right side.
“I may be the first to come before you with an injury, but if this doesn’t pass, I won’t be the last,” she said in a committee meeting.
Now that McNabb has come forward, we have a better idea of the risks teenage girls take when they step on the volleyball court against a biological male — or more than one, maybe.
Rep. Vernetta Alston, a Democrat, criticized House Republicans for amplifying a few isolated incidents that she said blow the problem out of proportion, the AP reported. Injuries happen all the time in sports, regardless of who participates, she said.
“It is a pretext for bigotry and part of a larger effort to ban transgender people from living their lives,” Alston said during floor debate.
Maybe for some, but not for all. There are reasons boys and girls have had their own teams.
It wasn’t that long ago that most high schools had few organized sports for girls. Sports for boys and cheerleading for girls was the rule in many schools until Title IX.
Even after Title IX, girls in West Virginia had to play basketball in the fall because boys’ coaches just wouldn’t share the gym. The boys needed it too much, they said. But better attitudes prevailed.
For some of us, the debate over allowing trans girls to play on the same team as cis girls isn’t an impersonal debate. It’s seeing our daughters or granddaughters out there competing against opponents with an overwhelming biological advantage.
Injuries are always a risk in competitive sports, but there’s no reason to magnify the risk. Allowing trans girls on those teams does just that.
I don’t want my granddaughters or anyone’s children starring in a viral video for the same reason Payton McNabb did.
Also, putting boys on girls’ teams violates the spirit of Title IX.