As individuals, families, communities, schools and government officials, we all have lines that we do not cross. Some are clear. Some aren’t. And some cannot help but bring disagreements over basic beliefs.
That shows up in arguments over abortion and gun control.
Members of the West Virginia Legislature are dealing with another one as they work on a bill related to transgender youth. Depending on your perspective, the legislation addresses either gender-affirming care or grooming of children (at best).
One recent development in Missouri highlights the either-or nature of these issues.
Urban Christian Academy, a private K-8 Christian school in Kansas City serving about 100 low-income students with what it calls a Christ-centered education, will close at the end of this school year because the school’s administrators and its donors cannot agree on what “Christ-centered” means.
A few months ago, Urban Christian Academy added this to its website: “We are an affirming school. We stand with the LGBTQIA+ community and believe in their holiness. We celebrate the diversity of God’s creation in all its varied and beautiful forms.”
That did not sit well with the school’s donors.
Kalie Callaway-George, the school’s executive director and co-founder, told ABC News, “In December of 2021, right before we publicly supported the LGBTQ community, we raised $333,985. One year later, after we had posted on our website and made a stance, (in) December of 2022 we raised $14,809.”
One church that had supported the school financially responded in part, “Our greatest concern about the Accepting and Affirming stance is that it denies the Biblical definitions of sin and identity and thereby renders the grace of God meaningless.”
According to the Kansas City Star, Callaway-George reached out to churches in the Kansas City area that openly support the LGBTQ community, but none offered to help the school financially.
The drop in donations at the Urban Christian Academy may have hastened the school’s inevitable demise. According to the Kansas City Star, teachers had problems with the school’s administration, so the drop in donations following the LGBTQ statement may have been the excuse some donors needed to send their money elsewhere. From here it’s impossible to tell.
The United States has always been a nation where communities with different core beliefs have had to co-exist with each other. The problem comes when the interests of those communities collide in places such as the West Virginia Legislature.
Journalists tend to call public officials “leaders,” but in reality they more often than not are followers who abide by the norms set by like-minded people. Offhand I can’t recall any inspirational message from a legislator in West Virginia, Kentucky or Ohio that has prompted me to look inside myself and change my thinking on certain matters. Usually such change comes from people who do not hold elected office.
We here in the public rely on legislators to understand our thinking on certain matters and build laws around it. It’s not always easy, but given the attention to transgender matters lately, legislators cannot ignore it.
Members of this legislature are about to draw lines that future legislators will move. The governor will have his say when he signs the transgender legislation (assuming it passes), vetoes it or allows it to become law without his signature. In any case, this new law will be one starting point for more to come.
The line will move until an equilibrium that most people accept is reached or something else pushes it aside. This debate isn’t over.