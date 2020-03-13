Whatever happened to Tulsi Gabbard? Or rather, what didn’t happen with Tulsi Gabbard?
You might not know it from most headlines about the Democratic Party race for the presidential nomination, but Gabbard is still technically in the race. The congresswoman has seven convention delegates and trails Joe Biden (837) and Bernie Sanders (689) by a wide margin, but she’s still hanging around.
The Democratic field started out with more than 20 candidates. And there was always the shadow of Hillary Clinton lurking in the background, ready to game the system and assume the mantle should no declared candidate secure enough convention delegates to win on the first ballot or if Biden’s health takes him out of the race.
Gabbard was always one of the fringe candidates. She’s from Hawaii. She’s young — not even 40 years old yet. She hadn’t been in the national media eye the way Biden, Sanders and Elizabeth Warren had been.
Gabbard has what you would think the party would want in a candidate. As a Samoan-American, she describes herself as a woman of color. She’s pro-choice, she campaigns against fossil fuels, and she favors a single-payer health care system. She retired as a major from the Hawaii National Guard after serving two tours of duty in the Middle East.
She also wants the U.S. to get out of futile, costly overseas military actions. She favors “sensible” gun control laws, whatever that means.
According to her website, she was raised in a multifaith family and embraces the teachings of both Christianity and Hinduism.
Just looking at her record, she is as qualified to be president as Barack Obama was in 2008, if not more so. So what’s the problem?
From the outside looking in, it appears the national Democratic Party has developed the same problem that the national Republican Party had in the Obama years. It has an elderly leadership that cannot let go of power. As my mother used to say, these people won’t leave the Capitol until they’re carried out feet first.
Gabbard was just starting out when Biden, Sanders and Nancy Pelosi could begin drawing Social Security.
On the younger side of the Democratic Party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her allies have attracted most of the ink and air time.
The Democratic Party establishment must have considered Gabbard some sort of threat. It’s already labeled her a “Russian asset” in part because she has met with Bashar al-Assad, the Russian-backed dictator of Syria. She met with Assad on what she called a fact-finding mission in early 2017, but she insists she was there to learn what she could to end the conflict where she had served in a medical unit.
Do not consider this to be an endorsement of Gabbard. Consider it instead to be a rumination on how difficult it is for one person to have her voice heard in a media system that keeps going back to the same well for comments and clickbait headlines. With all the news outlets available today, the same faces keep popping up.
For the moment, let’s assume President Donald Trump is re-elected this year. Four years from now, we could have a race between Gabbard and Nikki Halley — neither of whom would be close to retirement age.
That would be a change from what we’re used to, and it could be the good swift kick in the pants that this system needs.