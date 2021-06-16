About a week ago, I had the pleasure of introducing someone to the joys of driving a car with a stick shift.
Make that the frustration of learning to drive a vehicle with a stick shift.
This person had less than 24 hours to learn how to drive a large vehicle with a manual transmission. He has his CDL, and he has driven several large vehicles, but they all were automatics. We were able to borrow a small car with a stick, and that was where the fun began.
It’s so easy, I told him. Depress the clutch while you have your right foot on the accelerator. Let out the clutch until you feel it connect with the engine. Pause a second and slowly give it the gas while you let the clutch the rest of the way out.
Yeah. Right. Stall. Stall. Stall.
Eventually my apprentice sort of got it, but his confidence was pretty low for what he had to do the next day. When he got home, he contacted some of his friends who assured him that larger vehicles have more torque, so it’s not like trying to shift in a small car with a four-cylinder engine.
The next day my apprentice took that large vehicle with its diesel engine on the road for a long trip. It began on two-lane roads and continued on four-lanes. There were problems at first, and a flagman at a highway construction site got a good laugh, but the trip went well. There was one spot where my pupil was stopped at a red light on an incline and the driver in the small car behind him pulled up perilously close to his rear bumper, but nothing bad happened.
Sticks are great. The first car I ever bought was a small rear-wheel-drive car with an automatic transmission. The next five had manual transmissions. Four were front-wheel drive. The fifth was four-wheel drive. I had driven a manual maybe three times before I bought my first car with a stick. The place where I bought it was in town, and I had to drive it through town to get home. It took a mile or so, but soon I got the hang of it and I never wanted to look back.
Stick shifts and front-wheel drive got me through many snowstorms in day and night. If you like the driving experience, running West Virginia 10 from Huntington to Chapmanville or Ohio 93 from Ironton to Jackson is a good time.
Driving a stick makes you more conscious of what your engine is doing and how you need to work with it rather than ignore it and expect it to perform to your expectations. The combination of manual transmission and no power steering provided excellent road-to-driver connection where I felt the texture of the pavement. In one sense, I felt the road communicate with me as I passed over it. Parallel parking was a chore, but it was worth the price for the driving experience.
It’s not easy finding a new car or truck today with a manual transmission. Modern vehicles have created a disconnect between driver and road (except for potholes, of course). If I can ever afford a vehicle to have just for fun, it definitely will have a stick shift.
As for my pupil, he has adapted to manual transmissions. I’ve yet to get him to admit they are better, but there’s still hope.