Way back in January 1974, I was a college student enjoying an 8 a.m. class called Introduction to Behavioral Statistics. Five days a week, our instructor told us about bell curves, standard deviations, how pollsters can manipulate data — a lot of fun stuff. The following summer, I used some of the things I learned to analyze my bowling scores and came to the conclusion I needed to find another pastime if I wanted to excel at something.
The class was interesting, but there was one drawback. The autumn before, the nation’s attention was focused on something called the energy crisis. Someone had the bright idea that to save energy, we needed to be on daylight saving time year round. So in January 1974, people like me who had 8 a.m. classes were walking to school in the dark and leaving the building in the dark.
It probably made sense to someone, but not to most of us. By October of that year, year-round daylight saving time was gone, and no one I knew was sorry to hear about it.
There’s a move afoot to shift us to year-round daylight saving time. The U.S. Senate this week passed a bill to allow states to make daylight saving time — “fast time,” my parents called it — permanent. In effect, states could just declare themselves part of one time zone to the east. It might make sense for Maine to become part of the Atlantic Time Zone, but West Virginia or eastern Kentucky?
It’s a solution no one wants to a problem no one has.
Time zones long ago became separated from the movement of the sun. If clock time were joined closely to solar time, the Eastern time zone would probably end a little west of Huntington — probably near Portsmouth, Ohio. According to the app I use for tracking sunrise and sunset, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky here today at about 1:35 p.m. daylight time. So if I see you after lunch and I say, “Good morning,” that’s why.
On Jan. 1 this year, sunrise in Huntington was at 7:47 a.m. or thereabouts. Under year-round daylight saving time, sunrise would be an hour later. Given how cloudy the sky can be that time of year, actual morning could come later. Do we need morning arriving at 9 a.m. or later?
Some people have a harder time adjusting to the spring forward/fall back ritual than others, so they wouldn’t mind picking one time zone and sticking to it. My own body needs a couple of days to adjust, but afterward it’s just fine with those long evenings. Who doesn’t like it in June when sunset is close to 9 p.m. thanks to daylight time?
For some reason, this generation of leadership wants to bring back the problems of the 1970s so it can solve them again. We tried year-round daylight time once, and the majority of us didn’t like it.
The Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act (no one around here thought sunshine was under attack) this week. It has yet to be taken up by the House of Representatives, and then it would have to be signed by President Joe Biden.
The Senate has made its point. The rest of us can make ours by letting the House and the president know we don’t need daylight time year round. Been there, done that, didn’t like it.