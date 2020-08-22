Thoughts that come in the night when sleep doesn’t:
Has anyone else wondered what would have happened if the COVID-19 virus had reached the United States in 1980 instead of 2020?
Things were different then, so the response by the government and the people probably would have been different.
If President Jimmy Carter had ordered businesses and schools shut down, the economy would have been thrown into a true depression. We were already dealing with high unemployment, and inflation was at a much higher rate than it is today. Without the internet, working from home would have been too difficult for many people. Landline telephones couldn’t handle the volume of traffic they can today.
People relied on paper checks to pay bills and do other business. Office-based business would have had to continue on site.
Here in the Tri-State, the local economy was much more dependent on smokestack industries that can’t be turned on or off at a moment’s notice. They would have had to keep running. Perhaps as much of 1980’s economy couldn’t have been shutdown as easily as 2020’s.
Shutting down education would have been different, too. Colleges and K-12 education would either close entirely or make do using the mail. No internet, no virtual classes.
If the shutdown dragged into spring, movie fans would have had to wait longer for “The Empire Strikes Back” to be released.
The Iran hostage crisis had begun in late 1979, so there would have been suspicion the virus was a bit of biological warfare approved by Ayatollah Khomeini. The fact that Iran at that time probably had limited biological warfare capabilities if any would have meant little to some people. The Cold War was still in the background, so the USSR’s involvement would have been suspected.
Without the internet, people would have used phone calls, handwritten letters or typewriters, photocopying machines and the mail to spread their various conspiracy theories about the virus and the government’s reaction. Local newspapers’ letters to the editor sections would have been full of speculation.
Without internet memes, the bumper sticker industry would have thrived.
How would Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan have tailored his campaign to fit the shutdown situation? We’ll never know.
Likewise we don’t know if West Virginia Gov. Jay Rockefeller, Ohio Gov. James A. Rhodes and Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. would have handled the situation differently than Jim Justice, Mike DeWine and Andy Beshear. They probably would have, but we can’t say for sure.
In 1980 members of the World War II generation were still in the workforce, Baby Boomers were making their presence known and Generation X was still in school or just beginning their first jobs. Older people remembered living through the Great Depression. Today Boomers run the show while Gen X exerts its muscle and younger generations are moving in. The attitudes of the older generation then undoubtedly would have different from the attitudes of today’s generations, but how?
Probably most important in all this, the health care industry was more spread out and more diverse then than it is now. It hadn’t been tested the way COVID-19 has tested it this year.
All else being equal, if shutting down business and schools was necessary, the world of 2020 is probably better equipped to handle a pandemic of this sort than the world of 1980. Probably, but not certainly.
This is a quick thought experiment that probably will be explored in the fiction genre known as alternate history. We’ll have to see if a talented novelist gives it a try.