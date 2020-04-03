Ever have conflicting thoughts on recent news events? I usually give myself 24 to 48 hours before I form an opinion because it usually takes that long for most facts to become known. This coronavirus situation makes that nearly impossible, seeing as how quickly things change.
It happened again Monday when officials in Huntington and elsewhere closed parks because too many people were congregating and violating the six-feet-of-separation rule.
Later in the day, Gov. Jim Justice closed state parks and campgrounds and told travelers from certain coronavirus “hot zone” states that they weren’t welcome here. He even sounded as though he didn’t want out-of-staters in West Virginia, period, although the context of his remarks indicated a softer approach to that touchy subject.
These directives usually bring contrasting opinions to my head. Part of me wants to be sure no one, especially my family members, catches this virus. One member of my wife’s extended family is in quarantine now, separated from her husband and young son.
The other part of me wonders what happens when we take these restrictions too far and people rebel. Public safety vs. civil liberties is a never-ending conflict in this nation.
So in true 21st century fashion, I took to Facebook and asked my friends what I should think.
“It’s one thing to take a walk by yourself or with someone from your household, but I’ve seen sizable groups of friends hanging out at the park, playing ball and Frisbee, and I doubt they’re from the same household. They just don’t care. I think trying to prevent that kind of congregating is good,” one Huntington resident replied.
A former coworker who now lives about an hour north of midtown Manhattan said, “Your thoughts on this should be it’s coming and there’s an expiration on even having a debate about it. Signed, New York.”
In our exchange, she added that having a New York license plate can get you pulled over in a neighboring state. Again in 21st century fashion I went to YouTube and found a television news report of how people with New York plates crossing from Connecticut into Rhode Island on Interstate 95 were instructed to enter a rest stop where they were given the message it’s either self-quarantine for two weeks or do you business quickly and leave. The next day the National Guard was to go door-to-door in coastal communities looking for New Yorkers.
A former coworker living near the Atlantic coast in North Carolina said, “It’s perfect beach weather here, but beaches are closed. Saturday hordes of young people in boats jammed a small island. It was a mini spring break and we all know how that turned out.”
Later in the evening he added, “Here in North Carolina we’re under orders to keep trips to a minimum for essentials. Nobody’s getting stopped by the cops or harassed. Scofflaws could be charged for flagrant violations.”
A friend in the mountainous part of North Carolina agreed with me that people need to be outdoors, but they must be responsible, too.
As of this writing, my opinion is that too many people have been careless. As another friend said a long time ago, you can get away with robbing one bank. They’ll get you when you rob the second bank. Too many people took too many liberties, so the authorities reacted with the authority they have.
My wife and I are cutting back on our trips out. The worst part is going several days or weeks without seeing the grandkids, but it’s for their safety. And yours.