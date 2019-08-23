Hills are being destroyed to widen and straighten a state road in Cabell County, and no one cares.
That both surprises me and doesn't.
Tear away a mountain to mine coal, and you get protests, lawsuits and press coverage. If you want to remove all or part of a mountain or hill for any other reason, no one bothers you.
The examples are many. A hill was removed to build the Tanyard Station retail development in Barboursville. The top of a hill was removed to create KineticPark. The same happened with Huntington High School, a retail development along Corridor G near Logan and Corridor G itself.
Out on W.Va. 10, several miles of the narrow, winding road are being replaced by something bigger and better. A good chunk of the hill supporting the Huntington High access road has been removed and replaced with rock and, from the looks of things, piling to hold back the remainder of the hill.
Will the new road be an improvement over the old one? Certainly. Is it worth the $20 million-plus being spent to build it? That I can't answer now.
A few years ago, the state and the federal governments spent millions of dollars replacing Route 10 between Logan and Man. It took several years and hundreds of thousands of cubic feet of cut and fill to build that new four-lane highway. The old road had several bad spots, including one where it clung to the side of a mountain. Parts of the guard rail were missing. It was a road where you didn't want to meet a coal truck coming the other way, and it surely was one you wouldn't want to be on in winter.
The new road cuts several minutes off the travel time between the two towns. It also bypasses a number of small communities, and, thanks to a tall bridge, totally avoids downtown Man. It makes the drive through that part of southern West Virginia easier.
But did the new road, or the part of Route 10 near Huntington, require altering the landscape so much? Do roads need to alter the terrain so much, or could they be built to accommodate the region's contours?
I wonder why no one questions this despite the attention once paid to mountaintop removal coal mining. The guess here is that people weren't really protesting the mountaintop removal. They didn't want to see the coal being mined.
Roads and shopping centers and business parks and such might be seen as different because they are for public use. That tells me two things. Electricity or steel made from coal isn't considered public use, and as long as people see they can benefit directly from mountaintop removal road building, they don't care.
Another thing is that terrain-altering road-building has gone on for generations. I grew up along Ohio 7. That road was upgraded between Athalia and Gallipolis a few years after World War II. Parts of the old right-of-way are still in use, but most of it was replaced from about 1949 to about 1955 by the new road built with cut and fill.
And, it seems, most of the people who complained about mountaintop removal mining have moved on to other, more pressing issues: fracking, pipelines and Donald Trump.
There has to be a way to build a road without destroying the area it passes through.
Jim Ross is Opinion Page editor of The Herald-Dispatch and a fan of the Ohio River. His email is jross@HDMediaLLC.com.