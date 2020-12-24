It looks like people who want a white Christmas will get their wish. As this is written on Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service is predicting 2 to 4 inches of snow Thursday night.
It will be a great day for cocooning, which is fine with me.
I never understood why people want snow on Christmas Day. I’ve read the Gospel accounts of the birth of Jesus a few times, and nowhere in them is any record of the shepherds leaving their flocks in the field and trudging through half a cubit of snow to reach the manger in Bethlehem.
The nearest I can figure as to why a white Christmas is such a thing has to do with the Bing Crosby movie of that name that came out in 1954.
Snow is OK, but only in limited quantities. The blizzard of 1993 was enough for one lifetime.
The problem is that snow and hills are not a good mix. If the state is diligent about plowing your hill, then good for you. If you live on a back road that’s way down on the priority list, you will have problems going downhill. Uphill with a four-wheel or all-wheel drive is not nearly as much of a problem as going down a long, straight, steep hill. Trust me on this one.
Worse than snow, however, is cold. I remember waking up the morning of Jan. 17, 1977, to minus-13 degrees and a power outage. Except on days when the thermometer goes above 90 degrees, I don’t know that I’ve been truly warm since.
There have been other bone-chilling days and nights, too. Remember the playoff game in Cincinnati on Jan. 10, 1982, when the air temperature was minus-9? I had to work that day, but before I could drive to work I had to change the radiator water in my car, as it had frozen. I was glad I had a gallon of antifreeze in the house at that time. Doing all that in a minus-30 wind chill was no fun, although it did give me a story to tell nearly 40 years later.
We’ve had other arctic nights since then. From what I found on the internet, the coldest night on record here in Huntington was minus-21 in 1994. If I recall correctly, we had several days of bitter cold. You would never have thought 33 degrees would feel so warm when it finally got here.
On a more serious level, arctic cold is much more dangerous than summer heat. I’ll always remember walking to work and seeing the chief of police and a local TV reporter standing on the sidewalk near where a homeless man was found dead of exposure at the front door of a church.
So yeah, you can have a white Christmas and arctic cold. Give me spring. My favorite month is April, which begins with bare trees and ends with green, leafy ones. That’s the month when the redbud trees come to life and bring color back to a landscape that’s been brown, gray and drab since early December.
Enjoy your snow and bitter cold. I’ll wait for the first day of spring and the true beginning of a new year.