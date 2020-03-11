West Virginia has many issues. We are the math book of U.S. states, in that we have a lot of problems.
Many of these problems can be addressed by diversifying the economy and retaining and recruiting residents. Our state has been losing residents for 50 years, and our politicians have done little-to-nothing to stop it, address it or change it.
We, working West Virginians and our families, pay the bulk of taxes in this state. Government functions on our backs!
As our population ages and more retire, and our youngest, best and brightest leave, we are left with more uneducated, unemployed and unemployable folks in our state. And fewer working West Virginians.
As this trend continues, working folks’ tax burden will continue to grow.
We need more taxpayers, NOT more taxes!
I am committed to economic policies and ideas to retain, recruit and educate more working West Virginians. I will grow and diversify the state’s economy, grow new business and entrepreneurship, and enact policies to keep and attract working, tax-paying citizens.
Part of my plan includes creating entrepreneurship zones and revitalizing rundown and dilapidated communities. This will be done in partnership with local communities to grow and rebuild infrastructure (roads, bridges, buildings, transportation and cell and internet access).
I also want to offer opportunities for free post-secondary education. Communities can opt-in to approve post-secondary school bonds and levies that will allow their children access to free post-secondary education, be it four or, two-year degrees, certificates, or any sort of blue-collar training (welding, HVAC, mason work, etc). We need to better prepare our future workforce, and relieve the growing burden of taxation on our working class families.
I also want to give some land away. I want to offer land to potential manufacturers and job creators, similar to Amazon’s idea.
How did the U.S. government populate the west? It gave away land to settlers.
I’m not suggesting we give away thousands or even hundreds of acres. I am suggesting the state and county development authorities that have acres of vacant industrial or commercial property consider giving away 30, 50 or even a 100 acres of land to a potential manufacturer or job creator, provided they meet certain criteria (such as creating X number of jobs). I envision giving this land away to anchor industrial sites (like Hino or Toyota); companies that will not only bring good-paying jobs to the area, but also attract smaller companies, companion plants and employment sectors. Look at the buzz Amazon generated throughout the country when it asked cities and regions to submit RFPs to land the company’s second HQ. We should flip this process and offer 100 acres of the Rock Creek site free for development and accept RFPs.
Time and again state officials have told me we are going to make things better. Not different, just the same things we have been doing, only better. As Dr. Phil likes to say, How’s that working for you?
Folks, It ain’t.
We are at the bottom of every economic growth chart in the country. The only thing we are good at is being fat and old.
We have to do things differently. We have to do things others won’t.
The land we give away for job creation will yield revenue and population for us in terms of investment, workforce and community growth. We will get a return on our investment! We will grow and diversify our economy and recruit and retain our population.
Together, we can make West Virginia a better place for our children and their children.