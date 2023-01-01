The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

When the new Congress is sworn in on Jan. 3, it will mark the end of the longest 50-50 Senate in the history of our country. The narrow makeup forced compromise, and ultimately the 117th Congress was the most productive Congress in decades.

As chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and the most moderate member of the Senate, I fought hard to leverage my role to deliver significant wins for West Virginia and our country. From passing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, this Congress is evidence that bipartisanship can and does work — and West Virginia comes out on top when it does.

Joe Manchin represents West Virginia in the United States Senate.

