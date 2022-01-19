In a recent article, columnist Diane Mufson asked, “Do we really care about already born children?” The answer to Ms. Mufson’s question is an unqualified yes!
A New Beginning Pregnancy Resource Center (ANB) is our area’s only pro-life and pro-eternal life ministry. ANB not only provides free pregnancy tests but also works with expectant mothers and fathers to help them prepare for the birth of their child, including what to expect during the various trimesters of pregnancy, labor and delivery, and immediate aftercare following their baby’s birth.
What truly sets ANB apart, however, is that the center will come alongside new mothers and fathers and children for up to two years after birth. Classes are offered where women and men can learn valuable parenting skills, and through the center’s “Earn While You Learn” program, parents are may also secure many needed items critical in the care and healthy development of their child. It is truly a holistic ministry aimed at showing the love and compassion of Jesus Christ in real and tangible ways. Last year, for instance, a newborn mother of triplets was in desperate need of a tri-stroller for her babies. Quality strollers, especially those that can accommodate triplets, are not cheap, but ANB partnered with compassionate individuals from Cabell Huntington Hospital to purchase the stroller and help this family get off to a good start. It is examples like this, and many others, that make ANB a model of how communities can come together and serve the most vulnerable among them.
Ms. Mufson is correct, of course, in stating “Even with fine supportive resources, raising kids is real work.” My wife and I raised two sets of twins only three years apart, and at times the demands can seem overwhelming. But, by God’s grace, it can be done. The added support of caring agencies like ANB, local churches and schools can make a positive impact among families at risk and can be an additional layer in a much-needed safety net.
Yet, even when children are born into less-than-ideal circumstances, there is always hope. Sadly, many do suffer abuse and neglect that leave a lifetime of emotional scars, or worse. But many also find avenues of healing and hope that break cycles of abuse and lead to new beginnings for them and those they love. As the oldest of four boys, I and my brothers grew up in a violent, alcohol-laden environment where there was little oversight and plenty of fear. Our home would frequently go cold in the winter, and there was often little to eat. But again, by God’s grace, each of us has gone on to raise families of our own while breaking those cycles that sought to break us. It can and does happen because, as Jesus said, “with God all things are possible” (Matthew 19:26).
I am in whole-hearted agreement with Ms. Mufson’s assertion that “already born children” deserve the same interest, effort and protection as the “unborn.” With God’s help we can do both, honoring the sanctity of life inside the womb and advocating for and assisting those already born.