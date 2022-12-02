Perhaps the best that can be said about the coming new year is that there are no elections in 2023: Midterms are over and the tsunami of divisive ads and requests for donations must await 2024. Make no mistake: West Virginia, with a Senate seat and a governorship on the line, will be awash in efforts to create political outrage. So let’s try to enjoy the 2023 calm before the storm.
In this time of somewhat easier political tension, however, it behooves us to contemplate why we do need to undergo these occasions of political screaming matches. Let’s look at some recent examples of what can happen when leaders are not chosen by popular vote.
In China people are in the streets because Chinese autocrats chose to tackle COVID using extreme and continuing lockdown. Since they still have a fairly high non-vaccination rate and since their vaccine is not quite as good as those developed in the U.S. and cases are increasing, they cannot now quickly return — as the rest of the world has — to a post-COVID semi-normality.
Of course, it has to be admitted we here in the USA have had our disagreements on COVID management. Who is most to blame — the party of the devious Fauci or that of the blustering and dismissively macho Trump? There will be a lot of shouting from both sides in 2024, but eventually the voters will collectively speak.
Here’s another example: In Iran, women (and now men also) are protesting the death of a young women taken by the morality police. While this single death hardly seems enough to convulse a nation, the backstory is that these police do not dare harass those with political connections — elite women are safe. So the hypocrisy and corruption implied by this double standard are now, quite understandably, under attack.
Since the “family values” folks here in the U.S. haven’t gotten around to prescribing female modesty requirements, there is no direct correlate here. But the restriction of abortion services question is, in my opinion, a fairly good proxy in the state-control-of women domain, and that, of course, has been a legal/ political football. It had an effect on the recently past elections (no red wave) and it will no doubt also be an issue in 2024. But the point here is that once again, questions of U.S. women’s (and fetal) rights will not involve pervasive political violence.
A final example involves the war in Ukraine. So far Russian protests have resulted only in the imprisonment of a few thousand protesters and the burning of a few recruiting stations. But the conscription of tens of thousands soldiers who will be ill-trained and ill-equipped before being sent to the front has created a new dynamic. Heretofore elites have been protected, but “recruiters” are now grabbing men off the streets. So a major public backlash might be in the offing.
The obvious U.S. correlate here is Vietnam. There was considerable turmoil — some violent — in our political system, but after much protest, the war ended. And there was in this case a bonus: not only did the war end, but conscription (the draft) is also effectively kaput (Note: Young men, but not women, are still required to register).
While it is unfortunate that our current politics relies more on enraging the base than in bringing the country together, still democracy beats (widespread) rioting. In 2024, prepare to mute the TV when the ads appear, but nevertheless be thankful that we live in a democracy. If, during and after the election, there is some violence, I feel confident it will not be widespread.
Coda: Personally I feel West Virginia voters are making a big mistake in their allegiance to the Republican Party (especially the Trump wing). But with a major university here in Huntington, life can be fine for a liberal (progressive). November 2024 will come. And then it will go.
