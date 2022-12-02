The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Perhaps the best that can be said about the coming new year is that there are no elections in 2023: Midterms are over and the tsunami of divisive ads and requests for donations must await 2024. Make no mistake: West Virginia, with a Senate seat and a governorship on the line, will be awash in efforts to create political outrage. So let’s try to enjoy the 2023 calm before the storm.

In this time of somewhat easier political tension, however, it behooves us to contemplate why we do need to undergo these occasions of political screaming matches. Let’s look at some recent examples of what can happen when leaders are not chosen by popular vote.

John D. Palmer is a Huntington resident.

