Recently southwestern West Virginia barely dodged a bullet: our neighbors in eastern Kentucky suffered “once-in-a-thousand-year” flooding; we escaped. Lucky us, but we now know that what had once been “once-in-a-thousand-year” is no more. Yes, climate change is real.

That said, we in Appalachia are statistically better off than much of the USA: The West has had thousand-acre wild fires like they never had before, and the Gulf and Atlantic coasts have superstorms. This may be good news for those who have fretted about West Virginia losing population: Salt water infiltration into (overpopulated) Florida and Louisiana coastal towns’ water supplies is already driving up insurance and utility rates. We may be one big hurricane away from a declaration of climate emergency.

John D. Palmer is a Huntington resident.

