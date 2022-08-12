Recently southwestern West Virginia barely dodged a bullet: our neighbors in eastern Kentucky suffered “once-in-a-thousand-year” flooding; we escaped. Lucky us, but we now know that what had once been “once-in-a-thousand-year” is no more. Yes, climate change is real.
That said, we in Appalachia are statistically better off than much of the USA: The West has had thousand-acre wild fires like they never had before, and the Gulf and Atlantic coasts have superstorms. This may be good news for those who have fretted about West Virginia losing population: Salt water infiltration into (overpopulated) Florida and Louisiana coastal towns’ water supplies is already driving up insurance and utility rates. We may be one big hurricane away from a declaration of climate emergency.
There is another way in which our area might be somewhat better off than neighboring regions: The Southern Poverty Law Center puts out a map locating hate groups, and western West Virginia and eastern Kentucky are pretty much free of these deplorables. Go east-northeast (Maryland and New Jersey) or south-southeast (north central North Carolina) and there are many — here, however, not so much. These groups include white nationalist, anti-LGBTQ, eo-Nazi, antisemitic, anti-Muslim and neo-Volkisch scum.
The comments above are not, of course, intended to induce complacency: The self-reinforcing dynamic of hate and climate degradation will affect everyone and will grow worse everywhere. Higher food and gas prices (climate) will increase finger-pointing and blame (hate). Obfuscation, disinformation and hate will decrease support for effective climate mitigation action.
These two situations together may imply a bleak future, but there is a silver lining: Denial seems to be melting away. And, in addition some progress can be reported: The new so-called inflation reduction law may not do much in terms of what its title implies, but it does represent another step forward in climate mitigation. We have at last begun the long and difficult but necessary journey to sustainability and survival.
The outcome of coming elections will have much to do with whether this fragile progress continues. Our current president has clearly made a 180 from the last one: Swaggering denial and grudge-nursing are out, resolute action against festering, long-term problems is in.
If election outcome denial is also ebbing — Trump did indeed lose — then President Biden’s party will be able to continue to take action. Trump once claimed that he alone could save us. While Biden is far too decent to indulge in such self-inflation, it may in fact be that he is crucial to our retreat from the brink of disaster. Or, perhaps to be more precise, the brink of two disasters.
