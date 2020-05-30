I write to protest a extended ad for a school, disguised as a local column in The Herald-Dispatch of May 23. The school in question apparently uses the millennia-old (and outmoded) trivium/quadrivium curriculum and outlandishly claims this will produce graduates “who love learning, wisdom, and virtue.”
The curriculum outlined by the author is so out of step with our current culture and technology that it is not appropriate at any level of education. If students in grades K-12 begin their educational experience with medieval curricula, they will tend to expect such courses throughout their educational experience. If Latin is introduced in, say grade 5, then middle school will have to devote time to Latin II, while high school will then inevitably be forced to include “advanced Latin: reading the classics.”
I have taught in college for decades and have published a text with a proven basis for learning how to think: namely the case method, pioneered in law schools and further developed in graduate business curricula.
One of the cases I wrote concerned a major hotel (re)carpeting project in which all division mangers participated: marketing wanted the very highest quality, accounting emphasized cost control, and housekeeping pushed for ease of cleaning and maintenance. Various options had complex numerical cost profiles (quantity discounts, cost includes installation or not, guarantee period) but judgment was called for when considering perceptions of quality, likely future competition, and (in-house) maintenance difficulties.
Students, as is usual in business school cases, competed in teams and formally presented their proposals during several class periods.
So when this ad claims “modern curricula find no priority of place for the skill of logic,” I take vigorous exception. In fact the old-fashioned formal study of logic comes close to being a branch of mathematics and be stultifyingly boring. As for rhetoric (persuasive speaking), I haven’t the slightest doubt that any student making a graded presentation to his peer competitors in class will learn more on that one day than most who take a formal rhetoric course. The former must use rhetoric, the latter likely only passively learns about rhetoric.
Ironically, there chanced to be a letter to the editor adjacent to the ad (a.k.a. “column”) in which a student bemoaned her anxiety about paying back her student loans and in which she claims “working and paying for school outright is not an option for most people.” Well la-de-dah. I worked, and with help from the GI Bill, attained a master’s degree and Ph.D. with no student loans whatsoever.
In my mind’s eye, I can envision this student having attended the advertised college and now being interviewed for a job, the salary of which would be used, in part, to repay her loan. When asked why they should hire her, she would reply “Well, sir (or ma’am), I have a certified love of learning, wisdom, and virtue.” “Oh,” replies the skeptical interviewer, “and what courses did you take to arrive at these august attainments?” “Well,” the eager young graduate replies, “I studied grammar, logic and scientific studies.” The interviewer wonders for a moment how “scientific studies” might differ from “science,” but says only, “Thank you for coming in; we will be in touch.”
Even nonprofit organizations (including religious ones) recognize a need for accounting and marketing. Expertise in Latin or grammar, by contrast, is rarely required in today’s world either for work or continued formal (graduate) or informal (autodidactic) learning. And anyone who claims a curriculum can imbue wisdom has zero credibility.