The news that the Supreme Court is considering overturning Roe v. Wade came, ironically, just before Mother’s Day. If they go forward with this, it will increase neither virtue nor happiness.
To get some idea of the likely outcome, consider the U.S. experience of Prohibition: The ostensibly virtuous “Drys” prevailed over the “Wets,” and production and consumption of alcoholic beverages became illegal. But, of course, the well-known technologies of fermentation and distillation could not be suppressed and, rather than a virtuously sober society, crime and corruption flourished. Result: Poisonous moonshine and mob violence eventually forced the repeal of Prohibition.
Centuries ago, unwanted children were not a major problem because many died early. Unsanitary birthing techniques resulted in many regrettable deaths, and we are fortunate that medicine has considerably improved the situation. But, alas, this improvement exacerbated the problem of unwanted children. Birth control techniques have mitigated the problem, but performance of the sexual act is easy, natural and endorphin-producing, while birth control remains inconvenient and awkward. Abortion, especially in the first trimester, seems more humane than infanticide.
The possibility of unwantedness creating despair is fictionally described in the insightful lyrics (“Six O’clock News”) of the late John Prine: A woman is seduced into a casual liaison (C’mon baby, spend the night with me) and records her experience in her diary. Years later the child produced breaks into his mother’s closet and finds the diary (don’t you know what he saw, was all there was to see), and his death results. (The whole town saw Jimmy/ on the six o’clock news / his brains were on the sidewalk / and blood was on his shoes …C’mon baby, spend the night with me; C’mon baby…).
There are many who feel abolishing abortion is disproportionately supported by misogynists. They may have a point: Keeping women pregnant (whether or not they wear shoes) may be a form of control. But then those who a century ago fulminated against drunkenness were disproportionately women who wanted their husbands sober and gainfully employed. One is tempted to cite the aphorism “What goes around comes around.”
Prohibition of alcoholic beverages has no doubt produced a few repentant husbands, and prohibition of abortion may produce a few virtuous sexual abstainers. But, generally speaking, legal prohibitions will not promote virtue or happiness. It is obvious, but rarely observed, that our current situation is, by historical standards, pretty good. Adults can drink but can get in trouble if they brawl or drive while under the influence. Consenting adults can have sex but can get in trouble if they abuse or neglect their children. Society is not now, never was and likely never will be composed of perfectly loving, sober people.
Consider this: “Jimmy” in the song self-destructed, but what if his nature had inclined him to anger rather than self-blame? Jimmy the bully. Jimmy the truant. Jimmy the delinquent. Jimmy the sniper. We — none of us — want to live in a society where folks who lack self-control will be forced into parenthood.
Yes, there are some who wake up angry every day; no, we don’t want to increase their number.