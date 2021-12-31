As this is written, the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection is a few days away and there is still polarized disagreement: Did the events of Jan. 6, 2020, constitute a failed coup d’état — yes or no? The correct answer is yes. Why then is there still so much murky disagreement? Here are five reasons:
- A significant portion of the population has been prepped to believe outlandish ideas. Even after a long-form birth certificate was produced, for example, some folks remained convinced President Obama was born outside the U.S.A.
- Donald Trump was the president when the failed coup occurred. He was not the president-elect for 2020 but he was still, on Jan. 6, the president for a few more days.
- The failed coup took place in three phases: the long lead-in to the big lie (that the election was stolen); the high-level planning to have Congress illegitimately annul the election; and the dramatic subsequent riot. Strictly speaking, only the first two phases are needed to assert that there was a failed coup; by concentrating attention on the violent and scary but colorful riot itself, we lose focus.
- Constitutional ambiguity. Scholars have shown that the plan to annul the election was illegal, but convoluted spurious arguments to the contrary linger.
- It’s hard to prove a negative. The stolen election big lie swarmed with many theories, any one of which — should it have proven true — might have been enough to sustain the stolen-election scenario. But the voting machines were examined, the mail-in ballots recounted (often by hand) , the videotapes of alleged early morning ballot shredding were proven false or misleading. One by one, every argument fell to the wayside.
The continuing current investigation into the Jan. 6 events is analogous to a footrace in which the contestants blow past the finish line and keep running.
The coup was prevented because the shaken senators and representatives courageously regrouped and voted to accept the clear will of the voters: Biden was to be the next president.
Even now — amazingly — there are folks claiming that COVID — omicron, delta, whatever — is mostly a political excuse to grab power. Deaths continue to mount and tempers continue to fray, but a core group of deluded anti-vaxxers stand firm.
The birther hoax is history. Nature will more or less take care of the anti-vaxxer situation. It is time to begin prosecution of the high-level Jan. 6 conspirators.
As things stand now, some who invaded the Capitol are being prosecuted and sentenced, but the prominent individuals who knowingly and with malicious intent goaded them on are, so far, not in the dock. This is demonstrably unfair. We do not need endless investigation into the details of the riot; they are, to some extent, a sideshow. The outlines of the machinations that underlay the invasion have been adequately exposed.
Mowing the lawn will not take care of a dandelion problem. It is time to transfer the efforts of the Jan. 6 congressional committee to the Department of Justice.
John Palmer is a Huntington resident.