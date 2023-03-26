Fentanyl is wreaking havoc here. West Virginia’s history of substance abuse probably began with bootlegging, progressed to marijuana growing, and blossomed with OxyContin pain relief (the addictiveness of which was not initially admitted). And now fentanyl: apparently not that hard to make and much stronger than any other bliss-inducing substance. Overdoses abound.
It has to be admitted that risky behavior is not all that unusual here. We have obesity, cigarette smoking, hypertension, risky driving, and diabetes (a disease predicated to some extent on lifestyle choices) rates higher than the national average. Result: West Virginia has the lowest longevity age (74.8 for West Virginia; 78.8 for the USA), and this despite the fact that seniors account for a higher-than-average West Virginia population ratio. There exist then, two not-too-overlapping groups with pretty much opposing interests: the codgers (elderly receiving Social Security) and the whippersnappers (younger, live-for-the-moment folks, many of whom seem to be just barely hanging on).
The situation of seniors is a theme in Dame Margaret Drabble’s excellent aging-and-death novel, “The Dark Flood Rises.” Her main character, 70-year-old Fran, sees her service to the community as a reason to keep going. And she has no problem with her ex’s reasons to survive: gourmet meals, fine classical music and an occasional cuddle with his caretaker. But when she meets a well-preserved docile old lady whose drifting consciousness is nothing but random memories, “Fran is thinking of … all the surgery and intensive care and nursing and expense that have gone into keeping this old woman alive and smiling … and wandering softly in her wits”.
Drabble’s nuanced musings about elderly who have the capacity and will to continue to enjoy life as opposed to those who are “softly wandering in their wits” is not shared by Yale professor Yusuke Narita. A New York Times headline about Narita: “Scholar Suggests Mass Suicide for Japan’s Old. Does He Mean It?” Shocking as it may seem, many young Japanese who follow Narita on social media seem to be advocating for just such a policy. “While he is virtually unknown … in the United States his extreme positions have helped him gain hundreds of thousands of followers in Japan among frustrated youths who believe their economic progress has been held back by a gerontocratic society”.
So we now have two socially dependent groups: codgers, who may or may not be “wondering in their wits,” and whippersnappers, some of whom wake up every day with only one thought: how can I get high. Let us now briefly introduce a third group with another New York Times reference. Headline: “As Rage Builds, Macron Pushes Through Law Raising Retirement Age.” Yes, the French, whose lifestyle is predicted on hard work but then a long golden-age retirement, are up in arms.
Though the themes of this essay have been introduced from three countries (Drabble, the novelist, is British), all three groups (codgers, whippersnappers, and yearning-to-be-retired) are well represented in the USA. For those yearning to retire the age may be raised a bit. For young drug users there may be some help to avoid accidental overdoses. But what of “wandering in their wits” elders? Somehow I expect part of the answer to this question may eventually involve fentanyl.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.