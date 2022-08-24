The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

After retiring as a professor, I became a substitute teacher in public schools, where I observed a campaign against bullying in school. Children made their own posters that were displayed in hallways. Looking back on my own past to when I was an American child in French Canada (Quebec), I couldn’t help but approve and empathize: Bullies are to be identified, called out and, if necessary, disciplined.

Bullying in Republican Party politics began, as far as I can see, pre-Trump: The so-called Tea Party featured proponents with weapons displayed, and their threats were pretty direct. They said they would shoot.

John D. Palmer is a Huntington resident.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you