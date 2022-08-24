After retiring as a professor, I became a substitute teacher in public schools, where I observed a campaign against bullying in school. Children made their own posters that were displayed in hallways. Looking back on my own past to when I was an American child in French Canada (Quebec), I couldn’t help but approve and empathize: Bullies are to be identified, called out and, if necessary, disciplined.
Bullying in Republican Party politics began, as far as I can see, pre-Trump: The so-called Tea Party featured proponents with weapons displayed, and their threats were pretty direct. They said they would shoot.
But this surly, chip-on-the-shoulder threatening attitude blossomed under Trump. Swaggering braggadocio became the rule rather than the exception. Trump threatened or insulted Gold Star families, agency heads, traditional U.S. allies, LGBTQs and women, among others.
Now, however, the shoe is on the other foot.
The recent FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago has elicited furious threats but little action. This, of course, is just what one expects of bullies: The bluff of the would-be intimidators has been called. We now know that a trove of sensitive material that could seriously damage U.S. security was found. The raid was fully justified.
In an entirely separate venue, a lower-key but potentially just as damaging (to Trump) drama has recently unfolded. Trump was compelled to testify in New York where he invoked the Fifth Amendment over and over. So far the alleged tax fraud that engendered the investigation has been on the basis of a civil suit, but criminal charges may also be filed. While tax fraud seems abstract and low-key compared to a potential invocation of the Espionage Act, one should remember that the notorious gangster Al Capone was finally brought down on this very basis.
Trump’s apparent and surreal invulnerability has been punctured. His lair has been violated and his testimony compelled. And though his followers have inveighed and imprecated, their reaction has been confined to bluster, not action. Metaphorically speaking, Trump’s situation is more akin to a slow leak in a tire than a blowout. Nevertheless, however slow the legal action, it seems inexorable.
It may be in fact this very slowness that will save us. If there are individuals who would martyr themselves for Trump, they may do so at any time and in spectacular fashion. But the threatened civil war now seems to me to be — thankfully — beyond reach. In a year or two these two investigations may lead to indictments of Trump cronies. Eventually other investigations by, say, the attorney general of Georgia or the district attorney of the District of Columbia will start to bear fruit. It will be evident that each investigation has been done by different actors looking into separate issues. Trumpists will have no single arch-villain upon whom to focus their ire.
Evidently every year will bring some news of Trump legal troubles but no indictment of the man himself. The tragic but almost monotonous year-by-year incremental increase of environmental degradation will be mirrored by an equally slow but equally inexorable crescendo of legal challenges for Trump. The blustering bully-in-chief himself may never be indicted, but he will likely have to eventually sell Mar-a-Lago to pay his lawyers.
