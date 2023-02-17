The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Attending a recent Marshall Arts series presentation, I found that the program ad for the Woodlands Retirement Community, where I reside, featured only a logo and phone number. Oddly, the full name of the sponsor, Woodlands Retirement Community, was omitted. This in my opinion is inappropriate: America needs community spirit and involvement, and the Woodlands Retirement Community is a community in the best sense of the word.

When my wife and I moved to Woodands, our leisure activities increased. In my case I hadn’t played croquet since I was a child or contract bridge since I was an undergraduate, but now these blossomed afresh. Also I participated in shows designed by a musical resident and a mindfulness class sponsored by a resident educator (total cost of both: zero).

John D. Palmer is a retired professor living in Huntington at the Woodlands Retirement Community.

