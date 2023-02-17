Attending a recent Marshall Arts series presentation, I found that the program ad for the Woodlands Retirement Community, where I reside, featured only a logo and phone number. Oddly, the full name of the sponsor, Woodlands Retirement Community, was omitted. This in my opinion is inappropriate: America needs community spirit and involvement, and the Woodlands Retirement Community is a community in the best sense of the word.
When my wife and I moved to Woodands, our leisure activities increased. In my case I hadn’t played croquet since I was a child or contract bridge since I was an undergraduate, but now these blossomed afresh. Also I participated in shows designed by a musical resident and a mindfulness class sponsored by a resident educator (total cost of both: zero).
Some observers bemoan the need of many middle-aged adults to take care of both young children and aging parents. Fair enough. But children with a parent here need have less concern. Furthermore, there is an offset to this potential familial strain in terms of aging care: Active grandparents can often supply help raising their grandchildren. Of course grandmothers have always had some desire to be helpful, but now more of them can act because elder health has improved. So this is a two-way street with reciprocity.
Woodlands can, in fact, be viewed as an example of what America now needs. West Virginia is undeniably politically a red state, but Woodlands, with its over-proportionate share of retired teacher and nurse residents, has a significant blue minority. And, at least on the surface, harmony has prevailed. Surely with so much evidence of national social discord, this apparent amicability is worth noting.
The key here is altruism. Biologist E.O. Wilson, addressing the situation of both ants and humans, has noted that while competition within a community often leads to competitiveness, competition between groups rewards altruism. “Selfish members win within groups, but groups of altruists best groups of selfish members.” So it is groups with an ethos of somewhat self-sacrificing generosity survive, while groups featuring often-hostile intergroup competition do not (Note to mainstream political parties: listen and learn).
Marshall University represents another type of community here in Huntington: a community of scholars. Given the large size of this institution the sense of community may be diluted, but for graduate study those of ability who have chosen a path may expect their fellows and professors to bond and cooperate.
Other communities I have experienced include the military, which didn’t help much (but thank Providence for the USO), and the religious/philosophical group called Unitarian/Universalist. Indirectly as a literacy volunteer I spent a few hours in a low-income residential community and, though the newsletter there featured advice and admonitions on bedbugs (report them) and overnight visitors (don’t), there again was this willingness to help. (Note to potential literacy volunteers: Teaching practical literacy using the King James Version of the Bible is a struggle.)
My experience with communities tells me that community is precious: good for me and good for my country. I do not know why the Woodlands Retirement Community seems shy in proclaiming this. But if they won’t, I will.
John D. Palmer is a retired professor living in Huntington at the Woodlands Retirement Community.
