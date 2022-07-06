MAGA, having dissolved into a tissue of lies with the Big Jan. 6 Lie supported by thousands of previous smaller ones, has raised the question of how our past should affect our future. This essay compares three approaches and argues that perhaps the best model can be found here at home in Huntington.
On the largest (international) scale, we have the effort to MRGA — that is, make Russia great again. Whereas the time span referred to in making America great again is somewhat indistinct (probably something like the 1950s), the Russian counterpart is clear: Rebuild the Russian empire, aka the USSR. Unfortunately for Putin, what worked several centuries ago — military land grabs — will not work now. The great Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev introduced “perestroika” (restructuring) and “glasnost” (openness) not so much because he was a great humanist but to save Russia.
The USSR was falling apart — rotting from the inside out. A cynical but accurate aphorism captures the idea: “We pretend to work; they pretend to pay us.” Without openness to the competition, commerce and technology of the West, Russia was doomed to sink into a mire of rigidity and fear. Keep your head down. Creativity of any kind was out of the question.
The failure of MAGA in the USA is best illustrated by the difference between Trump and Biden on infrastructure. With an initial Republican Congress, Trump could have easily put together an acceptable infrastructure bill; his administration even proclaimed an “infrastructure week” — but no cigar. Biden, battling a divided Congress as well as a divide within his own party, did it. America never will — never can — be great without solid, modern infrastructure.
On the local level, Huntington has honored its history with Heritage Station and Heritage Farm. These sincere attempts to celebrate the city’s past obviously do not represent efforts to make farming or rail transport key elements of the regional future. But they nevertheless succeed in making a contribution toward local prosperity as West Virginia switches from fossil fuel to tourism as the economic mainstay. And they do this by creatively honoring the dignity and spirit of the past.
The Heritage Farm display of the evolution of a typical American kitchen looking back over a hundred years with two-decade intervals would be an excellent basis for an essay contest with age group divisions. Look at these meticulously reconstructed rooms — how do you feel; what did you learn? Heritage Station represents as charming a civil niche as any Italian piazza. Recently my wife and I attended a “Brew Grass” festival there, and it was the high point of the week (maybe the month, but no more pawpaw beer for me).
Those who make the news on a large scale seem to have little to teach us. Putin may grab some land, but a sustainable, modern polity cannot be built on Stalinist principles. Given the size and number of lies he told, the fading of Trump was inevitable. With respect to honoring the past without literally trying to recreate it, perhaps we should look closer to home for inspiration.
This lesson was driven home decades ago by a Baptist preacher and philanthropist who taught using this extended metaphor: A young and restless man sold his family farm and ventured into the world to seek his fortune. Though he traveled far and wide, he was unsuccessful and, ultimately after some years, died penniless and bitter. The family who bought that man’s farm eventually found a diamond mine on the property.
There. Right there. There were diamonds. Acres of diamonds.