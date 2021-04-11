The Woodlands retirement community has reinstituted communal dining but is still wary of full-scale celebratory social activities that could re-ignite COVID concerns. Not wanting to try an evening drive to a place where such activity is OK (since any St Pat’s celebration worthy of the name will feature some beer quaffing), I had an idea to sneak in a bit o’ Irish boisterousness without raising too much concern.
Borrowing the CD player from the yoga studio, I brought it and an old Irish pub song CD to the dining room. In addition I brought my harmonicas and two six packs of beer. Though I am 75, I felt a bit like a teenager putting one over on the parents (remember James Dean in “Rebel Without a Cause”?).
So, seated in a nook somewhat distant from where most residents (in their innocence) were dining, I fired up the CD and pecked at my shepherd’s pie as the room slowly filled up. After the CD played the heartrending “Danny Boy,” I turned off the CD and offered my own rendition on the echo harp harmonica. A few folks noticed and came by and they were offered a small glass of beer; of course none of us could sing (COVID!) but there was a pocket of mild celebration at the back wall in the third dining room.
Later (since most of the beer went to me and not my fellow residents), the sounds of “Endearing Young Charms” and “Fare Thee Well to Tarwathie” (a whaling song — some ships stayed out for over two years) were heard interspaced with more the boisterous recorded music.
The feisty Irish have endured famine, colonization, religious turmoil and brutal discrimination (in the U.S.) and still kept their heads up and survived. I claim no Irish ancestors, but since the Pennsylvania Dutch are not noted for their musicality, I have admired the haunting strains of Irish laments. Perhaps in these not-quite-done-with-COVID days in which we, too, are struggling to maintain a modicum of good humor in the face of adverse circumstances, recalling the Irish experience makes a certain amount of sad and ironical sense.
In any case, taking care not to be the very last to leave, I picked up the CD player and harmonicas and crept away. Of course any harmonica is a weak reed (pun intended) compared to the spine-tingling, semi-barbaric tones of a full-fledged bagpipe. But still ... but still ... when the pipes, the pipes are calling from glen to glen ... even on the harmonica we may experience a scintilla of the sadness of that father whose son was lost in the war.