The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

When I was in the U.S. Air Force, it had a motto: “We proceed unhindered by tradition.” Our two major political parties both need to remind themselves of this wise dictum.

Many Republicans have succumbed to MAGA, supposing that a few decades ago the USA was greater than it is now and a return is possible and desirable. Some Democrats have succumbed to radical DEI, which posits that three or four centuries ago the colonies that would become the USA grievously sinned and that renewed realization of this is needed and desirable.

John Palmer is a Huntington resident.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you