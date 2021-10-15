The pulmonary health of West Virginians can be seen as falling into three distinct phases: noble, sad, and suicidal.
Coal mining has been, of course, an iconic theme in our state’s history, and the image of a miner doing dangerous work to feed his family has justifiably been a point of pride. Coal companies were often merciless in exploiting their employees, and this attitude was particularly clear when it came to the issue of black lung. In some cases doctors would be suborned into refusing to diagnose the illness so as to spare the company disability payments. Patients in the prime of life, ravaged by the disease, looked and behaved like frail old men, coughing up black phlegm.
While this issue has not completely been resolved, laws protecting miners have come to be enforced and the population of miners has decreased. A second, less obvious, phase of pulmonary health in West Virginia appeared in the guise of nicotine addiction. Of course smoking tobacco was a nationwide noxious habit, but once the negative aspects were discovered and well known, it decreased everywhere, but less so in West Virginia. Cigarettes, a.k.a. “coffin nails,” continue to have a bit of fading glamor and a whiff of adolescent rebellion and so are still with us. While few death certificates list tobacco as a cause of death, it is well known as a major contributing factor in premature deaths due to emphysema and lung cancer.
Now, even though these first two scourges have not been completely dealt with, West Virginians are in the midst of a third threat to their pulmonary health: COVID. Again, while COVID is not West Virginia-specific, this state suffers more than most. This time the threat arose in part because the previous president exhibited a macho disdain of the disease. Since Trump lost to Biden and it is Biden who is now trying to bring COVID under control, apparently some anti-vaxxer sentiment has come about as a sort of political protest. Ironically, Trump not long ago in a speech gingerly suggested that perhaps vaccination might be a good idea; he was booed by his fans. He quickly backed off, averring that, of course, they had the right to refuse. If Trump were to give a full-throated, unequivocal endorsement of COVID vaccination, hundreds — perhaps thousands — of lives would be saved.
But the political origins of anti-vaxxer sentiment rest not only with Trump; when Barack Obama became president, the Republican leader of the Senate, in a stunningly unpatriotic act declared that his senators would never vote to support any Obama initiative. Not one; not ever. It is the confluence of Trump macho and Mitch McConnell stonewalling that explains the political genesis of much of today’s anti-vaxxerism.
This current crop of ignorant anti-vaxxers really have no quarrel with vaccination per se. If President Biden announced a program to decrease the incidence of traffic fatalities, driving in West Virginia would become a nightmarish experience.
On any given day in a big hospital there might be three patients side-by-side each using a ventilator. The elderly black lung survivor is to be pitied and admired. The tobacco addict and the COVID sufferer who was manipulated into risking his life no doubt also deserve our pity. But admiration is of course out of the question. Just sadness — waves and waves of sadness.