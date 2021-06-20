Not long ago I received my copy of the ACLU WV magazine (the West Virginia issue of the American Civil Liberties Union), and, to my surprise, the cover depicted a lurid flaming inferno as seen through a key hole. The accompanying cover title, (apparently to explain this grotesque scenario): “Hate Behind Closed Doors.” Wow!
To cut to the chase, as I read the magazine, I found myself more or less in agreement with most of the opinions but never was I shocked or enraged. There was nothing, in my view, to support the flaming — and attempted inflaming — illustration. Here are some examples:
“President Trump’s chaotic single term has come to a close, but Trumpism lives in West Virginia.” The description embodied in this statement was not, IMO, too exaggerated, but there really wasn’t much to show that Trumpism lives on in West Virginia.
“Hate behind Closed Doors” was the next long article, and the accompanying illustration was, again, a page and a half of flaming orange, yellow and red. The “closed doors” aspect (the keyhole mentioned above) turned out to involve measures limiting public access to legislative hearings, needed in a time of COVID. The article claims these were overdone and abused. Well … maybe so.
Within this cover article the first “outrage” reported was titled “Attacking Trans Kids.” These “attacks” involved the question of trans women in sports and, sorry ACLU, but those males who transitioned to being females after they passed puberty do have an advantage over other women: men (post-puberty boys) really do have greater heart lung capacity and upper body strength than do biological women.
The next topic was “Ending Harm Reduction” and involved, I suppose, needle exchange for addicts to limit the spread of AIDS. Well, I reluctantly support the ACLU side on this (we do need needle exchange), but I am queasy. This does seem to be abetting and conferring acceptability on antisocial behavior. I reacted similarly to the next section which questioned drug testing TANF (welfare) recipients.
Next we had “Forcing Bad Medical Advice” which was abortion (Again! Will the day ever come?) and then “Public Education in the Crosshairs” which bemoaned expanding charter schools and diminishing the oversight thereof. Finally the article ended with “There Were Bright Spots” and “It Could have Been Worse” (but even here the flame logo crept in along the bottom of the page).
A slightly more positive article (no flames!) then followed which touted “Voting While Incarcerated,” which bizarrely referred to prisoners (who are felons and criminals) as “incarcerated people” and seemed to find the question of justice with them focused not so much on their crimes but on their lack of voting rights.
OK so what’s the point of this essay? It is this: Yes, we can (and should) debate public issues. But do it coolly, unemotionally. Examples:
Is abortion murder or and outrageous breach of women’s rights? Neither! Stay calm.
Is transgenderism good or bad? Pick a side if you feel you must, but just keep cool and be as loving as possible to everyone.
Should we provide clean needles to addicted people to prevent AIDS? On the balance, probably, but realize that this really does seem to conflate addiction, in which those who inject substances to get high know very well they may become addicted, with catching a cold because of a sudden change in the weather.
I side, sometimes reluctantly, with most ACLU positions, in part because Republicans (and especially Trump) have incited hate on purpose. How sad that my side seems to be falling into the same behavioral mode. Those who hatefully inveigh against hate are not then to be themselves hated. Pity them; help them cool down.
Blessed are the peacemakers. Red folks, blue folks — take some deep breaths and go for a long walk.