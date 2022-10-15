Here at the Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington, my wife I have just sent in our mail-vote ballots. She has mobility problems because of multiple sclerosis and I don’t find my way around as well as I used to, so we are happy to be able to vote by mail.
Having said that, however, we recall that Woodlands had had its own polling station and there is something satisfying about in-person voting. As I recall one even got a little lapel sticker saying “I voted.” Those of us who do vote should mentally award ourselves a sticker: Voting is both a duty and a privilege.
We are voting straight ticket for the Democratic Party, but we are aware that many of our neighbors who do vote are likely to vote the other way. No problem. Actions have consequences, and though it may take some more time, the reverberations from the seditious conspiracy that resulted in the Jan. 6 attempted coup d’état will eventually have a corrective effect on those who now still have some respect for our former president. In the federal voting district to our north, the Republican candidate has drunk the Kool-Aid of election denial and was part of the conspiracy. This is, of course, quite unfortunate, but longer term I feel very sure that as Trump deflates and fades, so also will his lackeys.
One reason I suspect for low voting rates is a chronic feeling of defeat and anxiety. Things, in many people’s view, have not gone well for a long time. But is this really so? Yes, COVID is still with us, but it’s not as bad as it was. Yes, inflation is worrying, but job opportunities are better than they had been. Yes, climate change is also worrying in the longer term, but at last we have begun to take some real mitigating action. The percentage of those who vote had been drifting down, but of late there has been an upward spike.
To avoid lines and congestion, consider voting early. Early voting in West Virginia begins in less than two weeks: October 26. It can be done at the county courthouse during regular business hours and on Saturday from 9 to 5. Make plans now so you can anticipate when you will vote. Put the time on your calendar. Sit down for a moment and mentally review the procedure: Where is the courthouse (750 5th Ave., Huntington)? Where will you park? What ID will you need? Do you know the candidates so you can make an informed choice?
Some readers may have found my remarks in the second paragraph unreasonable (yes, I do have “TDS — Trump Derangement Syndrome”). OK. Your response will be, I hope, to vote. Your vote will cancel mine and we will see on the local, state and federal level who will win.
For myself I would rather see a return to COVID than a new Trump presidency. But if either or both of these eventualities should come about, I’ll survive. The rebuttal in many courts of Trump’s various legal challenges to the 2020 vote show that the system is reasonably honest and robust. But if the voting participation trend resumes its decline and if voters continue to be misled by misinformation, then we are truly lost. All of us. Lost.
