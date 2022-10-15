The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Here at the Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington, my wife I have just sent in our mail-vote ballots. She has mobility problems because of multiple sclerosis and I don’t find my way around as well as I used to, so we are happy to be able to vote by mail.

Having said that, however, we recall that Woodlands had had its own polling station and there is something satisfying about in-person voting. As I recall one even got a little lapel sticker saying “I voted.” Those of us who do vote should mentally award ourselves a sticker: Voting is both a duty and a privilege.

John Palmer is a Huntington resident.

