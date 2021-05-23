Mr Lee Wolverton, writing in the May 16 issue of The Herald-Dispatch (“Too many of our ‘leaders’ have played us for fools”), makes some valid observations, but in every case he goes too far:
n He claims “ravenous avarice” is more rampant in this last half century of U.S. history. Granted the chilling open cynicism of “IBG–YBG” originated in that time frame (2008). But slavery and Native American genocide (e.g. handing out smallpox-infested blankets) has been illegal these last 50 years and surely those represented the acme of greedy cruelty. The prospect of another “trail of tears” is not in sight.
n He correctly finds fault with businesses and politicians for exporting manufacturing jobs but neglects to mention the powerful but hard-to-spot effects of robotics and artificial intelligence. Manufacturing plants worldwide have relatively fewer people and more expensive machines, and the end of this trend is not in sight. In the U.S. and in the rest of the world, manufacturing will never again employ a large segment of the human work force.
n He condemns both political parties equally, which pre-Trump might have made some sense but now does not. True, both parties — alas — appeal to grievance, but Republican appeals lean more to faux-grievance and violence. Exhibit A would be hate radio with its shock jocks. If one must choose between BLM and Proud Boys, the ethical choice is still Black Lives Matter.
n His claim of people blaming the media for our trouble is valid, but only Trump consistently attacked the media in general (“MSM”). It was he who told us that all large media corporations lie on purpose. The breadth, virulence and constancy of this astonishing attack is new in U.S. history.
n He advises us to “trust no one.” Yes indeed, we must be wary, discriminating and skeptical in our choice of whom to trust. But, that said, trust no one? Obviously such a high level of paranoia would lead to civilizational breakdown. There are indeed a few who would relish just such an outcome. A few, yes; many, no.
n Finally, he ends his “glass-is-half-full” rant with a prediction of doom. Again, his depictions of unfortunate trends is generally accurate but again he goes too far. Yes, indeed there are U.S. citizens who have bought into incredible conspiracy theories (not the least of which is that the last presidential election was “stolen”), but there also exist calmer voices of truth inviting people to eschew alternative realities.
Up to a point we should heed all of Mr. Wolverton’s warnings, but we can and must push back against any overall hair-on-fire councils of despair because the bleak, ride-to-the-bottom outcomes envisioned by Lee Wolverton could become self-fulfilling prophesies. As the executive vice president of news of HD Media, you, Lee Wolverton, are in fact one of those leaders you deprecate. Please try to be a bit more responsible.