“Two Roads Diverged in a Yellow Wood” begins an acclaimed poem by American Robert Frost, in which the poet describes the internal debate of a traveler who must choose one of those roads.
The Herald-Dispatch of Sunday, June 20, provides readers with just such a choice. A fiery local column fulminates against manipulative politicians, lazy constituents and the futility that, to the author, characterizes current politics. Two guest columns below urge calm reasoning especially in the case of the For The People Act (FTPA).
Mr. Lee Wolverton, citing the great writer Charles Dickens, refers to American politicians as “lice.” So far Wolverton, Dickens and I are more or less in agreement, though Wolverton’s unusual metaphor of these lice shrieking shrilly left me a bit bemused. But the Dickens quote continues with a reference to “scurrilous newspapers” which puzzles me since Wolverton (LW) is himself a newspaper executive.
Dickens is not the only muse invoked by LW; the fictive psychopathic capitalist Gorden Gekko, a figure created by Oliver Stone (“Wall Street,” 1987), is also called to mind. Strong stuff. As if that were not enough, in a 180-degree turn, there follows an allusion to the uber-capitalist Ayn Rand, who adored imagining that the truly productive (capitalistic) minority would somehow secede from the society of the majority sluggards, leaving them high and dry with respect to innovative answers to social problems.
Oddly LW avers that Rand “lampooned” executive ineptitude, which is wrong on two counts. Rand was always deadly serious and never witty; she never lampooned anything. Secondly Rand adored executive ability and would have been quite OK with offshoring if it implied that able foreigners were getting jobs spurned by lazy, parasitical American workers.
LW’s main gripe is that the economic activity of manufacturing has largely left American shores and this is to our detriment. He’ll get little argument from me on that, but he then goes on to place blame for this on the free market and here, he is, I think, on thin ice. Yes, pursuit of short-term profit has caused somewhat overmuch offshoring.
But, having said that, it is this same free market which — having had a recent, nasty lesson in how destructive foreign supply chain bottlenecks can be — will bring manufacturing back home.
Another odd aspect of LW’s rant is his choice of targets: offshoring, free trade, consumerism and obesity might have been on many thoughtful people’s top five list of social problems in the 1950’s and ‘60’s. But today? I don’t think so.
In contrast to LW’s almost-antique concerns, the columns below his presume the views and motivations of the average citizen can help us find our way. One column advocates for the FTPA and the other suggests calm rationality can tame the passions that LW seeks to inflame.
LW’s final fey advise to readers is to “slay the lice.” The verb is archaic and the noun metaphorical, but the meaning is nonetheless unequivocal: Kill politicians! Yuk. Do we really need this?