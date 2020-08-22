The elections coming this November, less than two months from now, will produce huge, and perhaps violent, turmoil. Here’s why:
Virtual tie: All recent presidential elections have been close, and this one will likely follow that pattern. The incumbent is down in the polls but the gap, as this piece is being written, seems to be closing. The margin of victory will be thin.
Partisanship: Neither base of either party is in any mood to compromise. This absolutism has been mainly fostered by Republicans — with the “tea party” subset being the main example — but given continuing urban unrest on behalf of minority rights one could arguably infer that both now hold adamantine positions.
Consequentiality: One side claims that if it loses both Christianity and capitalism will be lost. Conspiracy theories abound. Many on the other side believe the preservation of the entire planet in its current form depends on their champions being elected.
Desperation: COVID-19 has caused huge economic displacement. Only the federal government can act to prevent a wave of despair and bankruptcy. One time-limited fairly successful rescue package was enacted but a second one is being held up.
Trust and legitimacy: Both sides suspect their adversaries conspire to use illegal methods to insure their victory. Neither side will readily concede defeat if there are allegations of electoral irregularities.
Ballot-counting difficulties: COVID-19 has made many reluctant to travel to the polls to vote and the USPS’s ability to quickly and efficiently handle a wave of mail voting is in doubt. Any extra time needed for ballot counting will produce frayed nerves and increase suspicions of behind-the-scene shenanigans.
Potential foreign covert interventions: Russia would prefer a Republican victory; China is on the other side. Both countries, along with several others, possess the technological skills to tamper with parts of the US electoral system.
Gun ownership: The number of weapons in private hands in the USA is high by international standards, and urban unrest has further increased them.
Federalism: Each of the 50 states is more or less in charge of conducting the election process. Even if the great majority are seen to do a good job, perceptions that a few or even one has failed could precipitate chaos.
History: The election of George W. Bush, based on the outcome of Bush vs. Gore, has been controversial. More recently, the current president, before he was elected, was asked if he would accept the election outcome; at first he said he would but later he backed away.
Given the proximity of voting day, there is no way to tackle any of these ten situations. There is only the hope that the first item mentioned is not operable: if the margin of victory does turn out to be quite close in several states, the end of this year will not be pleasant.