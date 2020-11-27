The recent election has resulted in widespread calls to abolish the Electoral College. It is claimed — correctly — that the Electoral College has skewed voting power toward states with lower population densities. A glance at any election map will verify this: The two mainstream parties are roughly equal in power but the map is red, red, red. Whatever one’s view of the Electoral College, however, there is, or should be, one clear takeaway for readers of this newspaper:
The Electoral College favors West Virginia.
In view of the roiling emotions engendered by the election, questions about the Electoral College might seem a bit abstract and therefore irrelevant. Don’t you believe it. The argument for abolishing the Electoral College is straightforward: The Declaration of Independence seems to promise one person, one vote, so why interpose a “college”?
Arguments for giving less dense areas a bit more voting power are subtle but real. First, even though there is a constitutional amendment stating all powers not explicitly given to the federal government are reserved for the states, nevertheless, over time, power has tended to drift toward (the city of) Washington, D.C. Second, media is a creature of the big cities; more rural concerns are therefore often neglected. Finally, country folk are usually more traditional and conservative, and there are times when they could be asked to swallow what is, in their view, overmuch cultural change.
There has, of course, always been tension between urbanites and country folk, but it has generally been creative: the more diverse and educated city dwellers generate new approaches to apparent cultural and political trends while their country brethren call for delay and deliberate debate to winnow what they see as possibly dangerous, cure-worse-than-the-disease novelty.
But now, with the advent of the threatening Republican “TEA Party” and the censuring Democratic political correctness, the tension has ceased to provide needed balance and, instead, has moved us toward chaos.
Huntington has much to gain from a movement toward stability that would include fending off efforts to delegitimize the Electoral College. We have in fact a sort of natural balance that has served the region well. West Virginia — including Huntington — is generally firmly in the red camp, but Huntington has two mitigating features. One is a large university, and the other is proximity to a culturally different Midwestern — not Appalachian — state. (Ohio is Midwestern, eastern Kentucky and West Virginia are Appalachian). If we can just get through the immediate present chaos caused by an unusually acrimonious presidential transition and the raging COVID pandemic, we might expect to look forward to a promising 2021.
Once President Biden is installed, progressives might see fit to carry on their campaign to do away with the Electoral College. Insisting that major changes to our economic system be thoroughly vetted is not anti-patriotic. Tempers have been so frayed that, now, it makes sense for everyone to push for calmness. That, at this moment, is especially true for regions which benefit from the Electoral College and who hope to see that benefit continue.