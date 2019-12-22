Even when playing a familiar game with old friends, it’s a good idea to occasionally review the rules. If a dispute arises thereafter, everyone can refer back to what was said to resolve the question.
In the year 2020 an important game will be played, a “game” that will affect the history of the entire world. The coming U.S. elections involve so much power and passion that now — well before the event — is the time to reaffirm the rules. Any sudden illegal move must be instantly opposed by all law-abiding citizens.
Both sides will be making strenuous get-out-the-vote efforts for their own partisans. Fair enough. But pushing hard to discourage the other side’s voters is not fair. Nor is enlisting foreign governments to intervene. Ditto a barrage of fantasy-based, yellow-journalism lies which could swamp fact-checkers.
Most of all to be eschewed is violence: no intimidation, no guns, no threats. And of paramount importance: no effort to overturn the vote once the official results are in. We must realize at the get-go that either side could rationalize illegal behavior on the rationale that the other side’s victory would bring such disaster that it must be prevented at all costs. No, no, no: an illegitimate power grab cannot be tolerated.
Many losers will be furious; some winners may be graceless. We must hope that whoever the new president may be that she or he will recall the words of our greatest: “with malice towards none and with charity for all.”
There is one side that has adherents claiming that it is God’s wish that their candidate win. If, even with this apparent mandate of heaven, your side loses, you must pray for guidance but realize that civil law will be, and should be, enforced.
Some folks on the other side feel that the ecological survival of the planet is in danger. If, even with the apparent mandate of science, your side loses, you must continue to advocate on local, state, national, and international levels, but realize that violent resistance will not be tolerated.
There are now plenty of internet sites to inflame passions, and many of these sites indulge in promulgating fantasy conspiracy scenarios. In addition, there really are sovereign bad actors who have well developed troll farms, where people who have learned idiomatic English make comments to spread discord.
The stage is set for a legitimate, albeit extreme, GOTV effort to send a few extremists over the edge. Any small initial first wave of violence could be quickly thereafter followed by both large counter-responses from the other side and/or additional support from colleagues of the initiating extremists.
Realizing the possibility of an enormous and dangerous cascade which could start small but quickly grow, government should announce well before the votes are counted a zero tolerance-to-violence ban. What might have been seen as a bit of letting off steam or acting out by losers cannot be tolerated in these times. If federal authorities seem reluctant to make such a commitment, then I suggest state governors should consider putting their national guards on alert in the weeks leading up to the election.
Please vote and encourage your friends to do so! But please, please also make a public prior commitment to accepting the outcome whatever it may be.