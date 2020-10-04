All cities with universities have a “town-gown” relationship and it seems that the Huntington-Marshall relationship is good — but that it will nonetheless soon be tested.
First, why does the Huntington-Marshall relationship seem solid?
- Balance: The town and the university are both intermediate-size “institutions” that exist independently. Without balance, the larger entity tends to dominate the smaller, occasionally creating rancor in the small town or university.
- Parochialism: For such a large university, Marshall seems have an unusual percentage of local students and faculty; this is particularly notable with respect to football. The two entities thus have an organic connection.
- Shared tragedy: Even though 50 years have passed, virtually everyone can recall the shock experienced by all in this region.
But now, why does it seem likely that that the Marshall- Huntington relationship will soon be tested? Answer: the upcoming election.
Large universities tend to be “blue”: Faculty and students revere science and tend toward open-mindedness and diversity tolerance. Rural states tend to be “red”: They are skeptical of change and look to tradition and religion for guidance.
No one doubts that regardless of the election’s outcome, the losers will be exceptionally unhappy. Blues feel the (ecological) future of planet hangs in the balance, while reds believe that both capitalism and Christianity might suffer from a blue victory. Both political parties — but especially the Republican — have whipped their respective bases into frenzy.
Now add to the mix the debilitating, frustrating and fatiguing atmosphere created by the virus. Donald Trump’s misguided handling of it, has, of course, frayed tempers even further. And yet another divisive issue suddenly arises: the recent Supreme Court vacancy.
We have therefore, a large blue enclave inside a red region: trouble ahead. If Mr. Biden becomes our next president, as now seems likely, we may expect celebration on a campus surrounded by surly and perhaps pistol-packing locals who loudly proclaim the illegitimacy of the election. If Trump should win, swaggering red bullies will be in the face of any suspected blue wimps.
Belief in hidden conspiracies will be rife. Seething feelings of victimhood and self-pity will endure. There will, alas, be violence.
The maelstrom awaits us.
Yet it may be that Huntington-Marshall will be able to stand as a good example of town-gown tolerance and goodwill. Here, as the hills blaze with color, we may remember that President Abe Lincoln officially inaugurated Thanksgiving as a holiday, and that it therefore behooves us to promote comity.
And then there is the spirit of Christmas, which for many inspires thoughts of peace and goodwill. If we can somehow invoke the spirits of Thanksgiving and Christmas now, then the inevitable differences between the Marshall academic community and the town of Huntington might be minimized.
Let those who read these words and who would advocate for harmony and peace not wait until Christmas! Maybe, just maybe, Huntington-Marshall can stand as a shining example of solidarity to other university towns where strife erupts.