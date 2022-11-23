With the election over, we turn our attention to the coming year-end holidays: Thanksgiving, Christmas and the New Year celebration. But, is there really anything to celebrate? With Americans evenly separated into two almost-at-war camps, with COVID still with us and with an apparently rocky economic picture, the national mood, in the eyes of many, is despondent.
But things could be worse.
It’s difficult to put into perspective second-best aspects of our current situation but, rightly seen, doing so may help us be more sanguine about the future.
Christmas celebrates the birth of the Prince of Peace. The biggest military conflict, the Ukraine-Russia “special military operation” looks set to continue indefinitely: Russia’s huge numerical advantage is just balanced by a motivated, well-trained, well-equipped Ukrainian military. Americans looking for something to celebrate can take some comfort in the fact that we have no troops there and that we are supporting the righteous side.
With respect to political violence within the U.S., so far so good. Of course, with some contests not yet settled it may be premature to comment. Nevertheless, we know most of the results and rabble-rousers have so far been silent. A Nov. 8 op-ed in the Gazette-Mail by Hoppy Kercheval titled “There’s a fear of violence on election day” noted that “A Washington Post-ABC News Poll last week found that 88% of voters are either very concerned or somewhat concerned about the increased risk of political violence.” Well, as the Brits would say, it’s early days yet, but so far so good. And, in fact given the rise in both gun ownership and mental health problems, it would take quite a bit of political violence to even be seen as a distinct phenomenon. “Oh well,” many might nowadays say when they hear of yet another mass-murder incident, “that’s (modern) life”.
In addition, winter chilly weather does bring on the blues for many folks. And stories of (war-induced) fuel shortages and unknown climate change effects don’t help.
Recent climate change challenges in the USA include Miami Beach high tide flooding, a Pacific Northwest heat wave, snow pattern changes affecting the Colorado ski industry, fisheries problems in Alaska and wildfires in California and Oregon. Scientists agree that each of these problems would not have occurred a few decades ago; they are truly artifacts of ongoing climate change. And the foreseeable future will clearly be even more bleak.
So then, how could all this engender any celebration?
Working backward through these issues, while climate change is scary, now we can at least say we have begun to respond. The Democrats in Congress — with no help from their Republican colleagues — have put money on the table and begun to seriously address climate change. No more denial. No more claims of nefarious academics inflating the danger to get funding.
As far as political violence is concerned, our president has been low-key, civil and inclusive. No one doubts that delusional sore losers — followers of the Big Sore Loser — will, from time to time, decide to shoot people. As with climate change, society will evolve to minimize the destruction.
Finally I, for one, am happy to say that with the Afghan war concluded this is the second Christmas in more than a decade that we — the USA — are not at war. Since West Virginia has a disproportionately large share of military personnel and since Huntington is a veterans’ care center, I assume I am not alone in these sentiments. Recalling my own combat support role in Thailand, I cannot remember a more lonely time in my life.
America is experiencing peace — internal and external — without appeasement. While there still are some in denial, we are, at last, not turning away from our problems. 2023 is not an election year.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.