Here in the Woodlands Retirement Community, we celebrated July Fourth with a brief program of readings, prayer and song. There was a time when I would have noted some irony in a program that, presented entirely by women, featured an all-male cast of role models — the signers of the Constitution — some of whom were slaveholders. But the time for such distinctions has passed. The uplifting of our founding document — one that still constitutes the basis of our law and society — was both heartfelt and appropriate. And this was and is, in my opinion, more than just a nod to comforting tradition: Every time we vote we need to recall this bedrock societal foundation.
Just before the program began, it was determined that all seats were taken and still there were more who would be seated. The folding wall between the meeting room and the dining room was quickly opened to accommodate the overflow. Parts of the program required attendees to stand. At a retirement community this may be, for some, easier said than done.
