Chatting with a fellow veteran here at the Woodlands Retirement Community, I learned my fellow resident was having trouble with the medications he was being given to alleviate the maladies caused to him by Agent Orange in Vietnam more than 50 years ago. When I suggested that perhaps the cure might be worse than the disease, he gently but firmly corrected me. Later I googled the matter and found to my surprise that Agent Orange is presumed to be connected to over a dozen possible debilitating conditions, including paralysis and repeated sharp pains. One angry veterans’ group has described the situation thusly: “delay, deny, until they die.”
Thoughts of my own relatively benign experience came to me when I read of the plight of Russian troops in the Ukraine: Their food in quality and quantity is considered worse than prison fare and is often infected with E. coli. Many of them are conscripts. (Of course in Vietnam the USA also had conscripts.) They are ill-trained and ill-informed. Apparently some were told nothing about going to war; the Ukraine expedition, was, they were told, a training exercise. I know we are not supposed to sympathize with the Russians, but since the folks at home have also been lied to — anyone using the term “war” can be imprisoned for up to 15 years — perhaps we should limit our opprobrium to the Russian commander in chief, Vladimir Putin.
These facts help explain why there are desertions and equipment abandonment incidences in the Russia-Ukraine war now underway. Some Vietnam vets might recall similar strong objections by a few U.S. GIs. One such was the practice of “fragging.”
To continue the comparison, just as the Viet Cong used improvised and primitive weapons (e.g. covered-over pits with sharpened bamboo), the Ukrainians, anticipating urban warfare, are also getting ready. The well-known Molotov cocktail has been upgraded from a mere gasoline-in-a-bottle concoction by using a formula that includes gasoline but also a solvent, heavy machine oil and powdered aluminum. Dropped from a multistory building, this would incapacitate a tank crew without overmuch permanent damage to the equipment. And these cocktails need not be dropped; they can be launched using a crossbow device made with bed springs and scrap steel.
Since there is a veterans’ center here in Huntington, I thought The Herald-Dispatch might be interested in carrying this op-ed, which is a plea to avoid getting U.S. troops involved. Obviously the main reason to eschew involvement is to avoid the possibility of an exchange of nuclear intercontinental ballistic missiles — even though such an exchange would guarantee that this conflict would be the last war ever.
Hooray for our proactive commander-in-chief, Joe Biden, who accurately predicted the conflict when even the freedom-loving Ukrainians themselves were still optimistic. By prepositioning weapons and ammunition and instantly providing high-tech Stinger and Javelin missiles (with 100 Switchblade drones to come), the Ukrainians have been able to vigorously defend themselves. Missiles, yes; no-fly zone, no.
In my own experience with a combat support group in Thailand, I served at the only base, after Guam closed, flying B-52s into combat. Since high-altitude B-52 bombing did not give our fighters much opportunity to avoid civilian casualties, I have cringed a bit when someone has thanked me for my service.
Anyway that was all over 50 years ago, and there’s nothing to do now except perhaps write the occasional column.