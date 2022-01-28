Taken together, two items in the Sunday, Jan. 23, issue of The Herald-Dispatch are dangerously misleading.
On page 3A it was stated (correctly) that 6,500 new cases of COVID were reported in West Virginia. But any single number in a context such as this is meaningless unless one has a point of comparison. So here is one: 6,500 is the highest number of cases reported in any single day ever. The end of last year had the then-record of West Virginia daily single cases for that whole year, and the number was 5,453. Now less than month has passed and it’s now 6,500. Not good.
On page 6A an editorial says “COVID here to stay, no longer requires emergency attention.” Wow. Given the context noted above, this seems just a bit premature. Here are some more contextual facts:
1. A few states have begun to see decline in daily cases reported but most have not. West Virginia has not.
2. “Emergency attention” or no, vaccination is still the best defense against the virus. Anti-vaxxers are both deluded and selfish. The progress we have made so far is based on the willingness of most citizens to be vaccinated. We would have done considerably better — fewer deaths, fewer hospitalizations, stronger economy, much less suffering — if more citizens had been vaccinated.
3. The much-desired transition to normalcy will have to take place slowly. The pace of easing depends on the mostly on the foot-dragging anti-vaxxers. West Virginia will have to take its accustomed place as one of the last.
4. The incidence of influenza (flu) virus has declined because of COVID measures — masks and lock-downs. We need folks to be vaccinated against both. Of course flu has been with us for quite a while and is seen as ”normal.” But every flu season many people — thousands (really!) in the USA — die of flu. Get vaccinated. For both.
5. Alpha COVID arose in China; delta seems to have started in Peru; omicron in southern Africa. Most of the world south of the equator (except Australia and New Zealand) has close to a zero vaccination rate. Another variant eventually arising seems likely. If (when?) that happens, scientists will swing into action, but finding effective fixes for the problem will take time. We may, once again, find ourselves subjected to restrictions. Some unscrupulous politicians may be tempted to downplay the seriousness of any such new disease. They may even suggest quick-fix quack remedies. Don’t listen to them.
