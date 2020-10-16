Do you remember the time when you were young and heard rumors that there was no Santa Claus? Older kids would drop hints. Eventually you implored your parents to be honest and they admitted the truth while urging you not to make a big issue of it with younger kids.
It had to be done. An adult cannot function in today’s society if (s)he believes that on one night a jolly and generous elf slips down millions of chimneys around the world to leave appropriate gifts for each household. It is fine to celebrate the wonders of childhood innocence but, sorry, adults must accept the sometimes harsh reality of the world as it is. Some occasional fantasying: OK. But living in a sweet dream of delusion: no.
Of late many of us have been fooling ourselves so much that we have been close to slipping into permanent denial. Here are some harsh facts.
- COVID-19 is real right now. We are not on the verge of definitely defeating the virus and “getting back to normal.” We have not yet, in fact, definitely defeated the AIDS virus. West Virginia seems well placed to avoid the peak horrors that New York City experienced, but we have not yet, apparently, experienced our own peak.
- Global ecological problems are on the increase. Wildfires and hurricanes will on the average increase in destructiveness every year. Again lucky West Virginia: U.S. superstorms and wildfires will be more problematic elsewhere.
- The country is divided. No one can say how long it will be until we at least partially resolve some our apparently etched-in-stone belief system differences.
- There are people on both sides of the political divide who are ready for violence.
There are some potential medium-term goals that activists will insist be addressed: One is to retract the filibuster, which keeps the Senate from acting without a supermajority. Another is doing away with the Electoral College, which gives low-density states — including, of course, West Virginia — more political clout than a direct vote arrangement would. My advice: Put both of these ideas on hold for at least a year.
Huntington is well placed to avoid most of the almost-inevitable coming political violence. If, as now seems likely, Mr. Biden should win, I would stay away from the state capital (and especially the Capitol): Gun-toting protesters may congregate. If Mr. Trump unexpectedly wins, I would delay travel to big U.S. cities: Occasional urban violence will likely randomly reignite.
Finally if you do buy a gun, my advice is get some training, be discreet, eschew open-carry, and consider an anger management class.
Neither Santa nor Q exists. There will be no sudden resolution of long-standing situations. We will be fortunate if we can avoid violence.
Cultivate serenity.