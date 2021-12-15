Because Woodlands residents are somewhat older and better educated than most West Virginians and because we are a community, we will, IMO, have a somewhat more pleasant Christmas.
Case in point: vaccinations. When the Pfizer vaccine became available, we — virtually all of us — lined up and got our shots. Polio — a crippling virus — had been defeated by the Salk vaccine within our living memory. Of course there might have been possible negative outcomes to COVID vaccine, but of course, it was highly likely — indeed, a virtual certainty — that the good would outweigh the bad.
Case in point: war and peace. There is as much World War II nostalgia here as anywhere, but we also knew people — friends and relatives — who died in Vietnam (and possibly even Korea). Veterans are certainly respected, but war is not venerated.
So: This Christmas, though we, as elderly people with limited expected life spans, are COVID vulnerable, we live in an almost fully vaccinated community. And this Christmas we appreciate the fact that this is the first celebration of the birth of Christ in more than 10 years that takes place in a time when we are not at war.
Right now there are many who feel we live in particularly perilous times. Well, yes, there is plenty to worry about now, but there always has been. The age that many think of as America’s acme of greatness did indeed feature a productive America that churned out close to half of world GDP. But it also featured a cold war with nuclear-armed missiles that might be unleashed in any moment. Even then we children knew that those old “duck-and-cover” drills kids had in school were pointless, even ludicrous.
Message to (mostly) women: The problems of sex producing unwanted children have been with us since the rise of civilization. You now have more reproductive options than your mom did. Message to (mostly) men: You will not, as my generation was, be subject to be drafted to fight in a war (though men, but not women, still must register). Join the army if you wish; in any case celebrate our veterans, and enjoy your freedom from conscription.
Here at Woodlands, there are comforting gas fires in the lobbies and Christmas trees everywhere (including a Marshall University tree in the lobby). Outside a live tree, visible from dining room windows and also from the ponds, has been festooned with small bright bulbs. Some residents who decorate superlatively have opened their homes for visits.
Of course, those who are full of vitriol and self-pity cannot hear the herald angels sing. The message of Christmas is lost to those drenched in edgy, finger-pointing, self-righteousness. But there is no such detectable sentiment here. This may be our last Christmas. Let’s celebrate.
There is no good reason why Woodlands’ readiness to heartily celebrate should be restricted to our community. Many of you readers could do it also — indeed it is likely that some of you already have.
Soon enough the new year — an election year — will feature invective and insults as clever but unscrupulous Grinch-like speech writers seek to get us all thoroughly worked up. Given that, may I humbly suggest a New Year’s resolution? Let’s do our best to tune into the fact that once upon a time there was silent, calm night that was indeed a holy night.