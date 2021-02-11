George Will has a well-deserved reputation as a thoughtful and fearless conservative columnist, and on the last day of January he wrote a blistering column in The Herald-Dispatch that said, among other things:
1) “Democrats probably know that impeachment is not needed to keep Republicans, fresh from the frying pan, roasting in the fire that Trump lit.”
2) “Democrats pushing for impeachment 2.0 know that many states’ Republican party organizations are controlled by peculiar people” and
3) “There [in the US Senate] few Republicans are willing to enrage many constituents by voting to convict him for no better reason than that he is obviously guilty as charged”.
Will has established his bona fides with conservatives over decades of writing. Often his acerbic columns would attack policies of former President Obama with energy and insight. And now, this highly credible icon of the conservative political establishment has described the current situation as Republicans leaping from a frying pan into a fire — a fire lit by none other than former President Donald Trump. Republican Party organizers are said to be “peculiar,” and Trump is memorably described as “obviously guilty as charged.” Obviously. Guilty. As charged.
As West Virginians know well, flood waters always eventually recede. Some evaporates, some is absorbed into the ground, most runs off into swollen streams and rivers. A muddy mess is left behind but, that notwithstanding, the waters recede. President “Sleepy Joe” Biden didn’t have to do much to win the election, and he needn’t do much now to discredit his has-been former adversary. Denial will not — cannot — last forever.
Rage inspired by “stop the steal” is morphing into rage caused by the deity’s betrayal. Former Vice President Pence is not alone. Those who saved their Confederate money never had the opportunity to spend it.
As we now survey our politically flood-ravaged country, we see the raging waters receding. Much damage is being revealed as having been done by some peculiar people. Polls show former Trumpists already shrugging off their vote as a mistake.
In West Virginia, Reps. Carol Miller and Alex Mooney are losing support and respect.
The new Biden administration faces many formidable challenges in building back. But delegitimizing what’s-his-name is not one of them. Just wait.