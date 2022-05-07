Celebrating Mothers’ Day this year has special poignancy since the U.S. is fighting a proxy war. Aspects of motherhood that depart from the saccharine, overly sentimental expressions expressed by Hallmark are on display.
Ukrainian mothers are fleeing the country with their children in tow. Fathers who can fight must stay. If the war keeps going, as it now seems set to do, there will be many single-parent Ukrainian families. Of course not all are leaving, and the success of Ukrainian intelligence depends on “babushkas” with cell phones who courageously keep Ukrainian forces aware of Russian positions.
The Committee of Russian Soldiers Mothers (CRSM) is displaying another face of non-sentimental motherhood: anger. After the sinking of the missile cruiser Moskva, these fierce moms shouted down officials who lied or remained silent about the fate of their conscripted sons. The committee was formed in the late 1980s after the Chechen war and has an outsized role in forcing Russians to acknowledge what is really happening. Since the majority of these moms have yet to be officially informed of their sons’ deaths or mutilation (there are usually three or four seriously wounded for every death), we have yet to see the peak of their ire.
In the U.S., women are the majority of nurses and teachers who daily face COVID rage with stoic TLC. Since a fair amount of West Virginia men seem to be on disability, there are moms whose patience must be stretched, to say the least. These women may be mothering more than just their own children, and that may apply to their mothers, too; grandmothers are nowadays oftentimes drafted to raise their children’s children.
Here then are three models of motherhood holding up the world: fearful courage, anger, and patient strength. None of these can be well captured by gauzy, watercolored depictions of flowers. Hallmark is, no doubt, revising their U.S. cards to reflect strength as well as traditional femininity.
Musing upon possible new themes from Hallmark may be an amusing pastime, but thinking about depicting the Russian/Ukrainian motherhood experience isn’t. Any artist who dared to approach such a nightmarish project would, no doubt, have to be inspired by Picasso’s "Guernica" or Munch’s "The Scream." Cubism and expressionism may seem passé, but then so does the image of massed tanks battling in Europe.
The CRSM may be the single most effective antiwar organization in the world today, and their ranks are surely swelling. A tsunami of shame pushed by anger is, one must suppose, gathering in Russia. May it be so -- amen and amen.