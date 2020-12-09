The United States is in a dangerous situation because we are not now united. President Trump has cast doubt on the legitimacy of the election, and some followers seem to reject the electoral outcome. But, lest Democrats get sanctimonious about honoring established norms, let’s note that one of their own, John Podesta, had suggested that they might not honor a Trump reelection. Humility is in order.
What can be done?
We desperately need models of coexistence and reconciliation, but there are no obvious candidates. Can we find an entity embodying difficult coexistence that, even if it wasn’t hugely successful, at least survived? Citing a case in which reconciliation had to be a rocky road, requiring a never-ending effort from all sides, might prove inspiring.
Historically the United States suffered only one period of disunity more problematic than the current one. When General Lee finally surrendered, one of his generals who would not accept defeat created the noxious Ku Klux Klan, which caused immeasurable suffering. Yet even though these old wounds were never entirely healed, the states grew toward unification and success.
One state in particular has been paying for this simmering internal cold war. That state has on its capitol grounds three statues: on one side a dashing Confederate general, on the other a resolute federal soldier, and in between the tortured president who went reluctantly to war. This presidential statue may be unique because it depicts a troubled man, one forced to find ultimate unity — “with malice towards none and charity towards all” — through conflict.
The state in which this suite of statuary stands has not in many ways been a conspicuous success. Yet it has endured. Away from cities one can find an occasional flag display featuring both the Stars and Bars and also the Stars and Stripes. If people from elsewhere have difficulty understanding this, now is the time for them to learn.
Another symbol of West Virginia’s ability to foster coexistence: West Virginia has — unlike most states — a senator from each party. They have on occasion worked together and, now freed from the chaotic atmosphere created by a charismatic but flawed leader, they may find common cause even more easily.
In these uneasy times it behooves the party that won the White House to tread warily for a while. No sudden moves to banish the filibuster or remove the electoral college are in order. The incoming president has been a senator for many years and his vice president for some time. They can, perhaps, bring some unity to a bitterly divided legislative body if they understand that triumphalism creates enmity and humility is required.
Churches too can help. Supposedly the (mostly white) Christian evangelical movement and the Christian black churches worship the same God. Can we expect to see some loving inter-Christian ecumenism?
As we warily begin to recover from wounds created seven score years ago and recently reopened, let us not try to “awaken” and rewrite history. Some diminution of victimhood on all sides is needed. Christians perhaps should recall Jesus’ teaching parable of eye irritation. Mockery of any race, gender, or socioeconomic class is to be eschewed.
Big cities are blue; wide-open-space Western states are red. They have not contended with festering cheek-by-jowl partisanship. Come on, West Virginia; let’s show them how it’s done.