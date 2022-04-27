President Biden got us out of the forever-war situation of Afghanistan but now seems bent on getting us closer and closer to the budding forever war in Ukraine. What gives?
We — the U.S. and our NATO allies — have trained Ukrainian troops and have provided high-level, real-time intelligence and lethal anti-tank missiles. When Ukraine and our allies were doubtful that Russia really would attack, the USA was vigorously sounding the alarm. And when European unity had yet to coalesce, Biden, surrounded by refugees, gave an energetic speech, encouraging unity. Democracy owes much to Biden.
But now we should quietly bow out or at least fade a bit to the rear of the Ukraine support group. Polls show the economy is American’s number one concern while Ukraine- Russia is number two. Our support for the Ukrainians has worsened inflation, especially with respect to gasoline prices, and a longer war will soon drive up the world price of food.
In addition, if American citizens are eventually seen to flag in support of Ukraine, that might signal China that now is the time to attack Taiwan.
The tempest in Ukraine is contained within boundaries set by NATO, and while the USA can continue to do its share with respect to quelling that tempest, our main role has to be keeping the conflict within bounds. If Russia should, heaven forbid, attack NATO’s weakest link (probably one of the small Baltic states), we are at war, and we will suffer just as Ukrainians are now.
And if Russia should attack either Finland or Sweden, both of which are about to apply for NATO membership, is that really that much different? The Huntington VA hospital would have a sudden influx of men in physical and mental pain, and resources would have to be devoted to them; the level of care now devoted to veterans currently receiving taxpayers’ TLC would necessarily shrink to near zero.
Similarly, current concerns for gas prices would come to seem quaint. Civilian vehicle use would have to be pretty much limited to the commute to work by those deemed necessary to the war effort. Indeed, programs devoted to supporting deserving but high-maintenance people such as those afflicted by diabetes or homelessness or unemployment or autism or addiction or foster parents or seniors would shrivel if the U.S. had to mobilize for war with Russia.
And if we now switch our attention back to a possible Chinese attack on Taiwan, the grim scenario outlined above once again obtains. In this case the action would involve aircraft carriers and submarines rushing westward across the world’s largest ocean. No doubt the Taiwanese people would fight just as valiantly as the Ukrainians are now fighting. Nevertheless, there is also no doubt that without help they would quickly fail under an onslaught of Chinese Red Army might. Even though Taiwan, like Ukraine, has no formal treaty relationship with the USA, the world would expect us to intervene, and we would.
If citizens of Poland, Latvia, Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Estonia or Moldova wish to support Ukraine — without any thought of possible larger consequences — in a long-term, grinding conflict with Russia, they can. But we in the U.S. really cannot, or at least we should not.
So far, the unpredictable Russia-Ukraine conflict has not degenerated into World War III.