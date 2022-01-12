An excellent old book titled “The Longevity Project” and subtitled “Surprising Discoveries for Health and Long life” tells us the primary indicator of long life potential is conscientiousness. Those who indicate early in life that they are prepared and neat and who plan work in detail and complete tasks thoughtfully and thoroughly are those who most likely will live longest and be happiest. Traits other than conscientiousness are added to the list as the recipe for longevity unfolds, but this penchant for perseverance and care in work is the primary driver.
The book was written pre-COVID but in my opinion anti-vaxxers and mask avoiders have one strike against them in the longevity sweepstakes. Two years ago when COVID burst on the scene, conscientious folks began gathering data and listening to a variety of experts. Knowing that science could not immediately discover everything about the virus and the long-term effects of vaccines, most of them probably initially held off making a decision. As evidence of efficacy accumulated with no (initial) hint of a downside, they began to get vaccinated. We have reached a point, it may be safely said, that virtually all conscientious folks are vaccinated.
Three years before COVID, the U.S. political system was infected with Trump. The unhappy finale of the Trump presidency was the attempted coup d’état on Jan. 6, 2021.
Now, with respect to both COVID and Trump, the United States is slowly drifting back toward normalcy.
Most anti-vaxxers will survive their almost inevitable (omicron) infection, but new variants will arise, so this dwindling group will continuously be fighting disease without the aid of vaccination. Most identifiable Jan. 6 participants will be tried on one charge or another and will be imprisoned. It turns out that most of these folks were not violent extremists but rather ordinary middle class folks who got carried away. Many of these are now rueful about their role in the riot, and they understandably feel betrayed by the politicians who instigated the violence and egged them on but who have not themselves been prosecuted.
Slowly, slowly America begins the long road in recovering from COVID and Trump. More colorful and dramatic folks will dominate the news, and there will certainly be some political violence, but the relatively conscientious will tend to survive.
And in fact, in seeking only normalcy the U.S.A. may inadvertently become “great again.” Our two large peer adversaries, China and Russia, have inferior vaccines and so are not — even if their faux statistics indicate otherwise — pulling ahead of us in the recovery from COVID “contest.” Nor are they winning politically; both countries are authoritarian and becoming more so. On the surface they may be peaceful, but culturally and commercially they are dying.
We cannot prevent the new year from being one of stock market volatility with political bluster and even some violence. But we can prevent both civil war (mass political violence; hundreds of deaths) and authoritarian takeover (nullification of tens of thousands of votes). If we (where “we” includes businesses as well as the majority of citizens) are vigilant, conscientious folks can continue to enjoy their long and relatively happy lives while negative passions burn out.