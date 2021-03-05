This recent spate of icy bad weather has brought to mind some of my boyish — ages 6 through 12, before moving back to the U.S. — Canadian memories:
The roads were always slick in the winter since plows rarely got down to bare asphalt, car traffic compacted snow, and daytime melting froze in the night. This situation led to the admittedly idiotic “sport” of taxi bah-tin (phonetically spelled; for all I know the word has never appeared in writing). A boy would leap out to a slow-moving car and grab the back bumper. Crouching down but still on his feet, he could slide along for blocks. The rider who could hang on the longest won. Irritated drivers might swerve back and forth to (sometimes successfully) throw off the unwanted “passenger.”
My brother and I walked, probably about a mile, to public school. All grades in were in one building. Almost all French kids attended parochial schools. One difficult day my dad drove us, and a friend of mine starting even with us bet me a dollar he could skate to school faster than my dad could drive. He won.
Of course the main winter sport was hockey. Parks had rinks with shoulder-high walls. Shoveling the rink of snow created slopes outside the walls up to the wall top, and this situation gave rise to a secondary juvenile sport: king of the mountain. While this game was not quite so fraught as taxi, it had its moments. Based precariously atop the slope, the king or kings would hurl slope-climbing challengers down to the rink below or, alternatively, be pushed sideways or backwards to the ice below.
One time I broke my leg (I had been a challenger) and was on crutches for several months. My mother said I made some spare change by charging other kids a nickel to have a “crutches experience.”
Hockey was popular. We truly disliked Americans because they were so rich they could hire away our best players. After all, they had football, basketball and baseball. For juveniles living in French Canada, who avidly traded Canadian team hockey cards, there was only one national sport. So, yes, non-skating, dual-citizen me was inadvertently saddled with yet another social faux pas. In addition, my mother later told me we were the first Americans living on the French side of town — I didn’t even know there was a “French side” until much later when I was an adult. As far as getting along with the French (Canadian) kids, let me just say that a hard-packed snowball is roughly equivalent to a rock.
Let me close with a story that might be — unlike the others above — apocryphal. Flesh bonds to iron in freezing weather, so, no grabbing iron railings without gloves or mittens. Skin can be lost! One time several older boys dared a not-too-bright younger one to touch his (wet) tongue to an iron rail.
Do I believe this really happened? Yes, I do.