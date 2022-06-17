Recently, The Herald-Dispatch (and also, I believe, the Charleston Gazette-Mail) carried a passionate but misguided message to “graduates, students et al” by Lee Wolverton, executive editor of both newspapers. The tone of this message was unrelievedly negative; the graduates et al were told that American adults — including, one must suppose, their parents — were narcissistic, cowardly, ignorant and untrustworthy. This being so, the graduates were told, the younger generation had to be either far better people or else give up and perish.
There’s the presented double-bind choice: be far more virtuous or down you go. Wolverton urges anyone over 18 to “for God’s sake keep quiet.” I emphatically reject his exhortation.
Mr. Wolverton provides few specifics on the huge deficiencies with which he charges those of us who are older, but I would have to agree that it wouldn’t be too difficult to produce a catalog of current challenges that should have been approached in a more timely and vigorous manner. There are, however, significant counter-examples. Here are some:
When I was a graduate, I and my male peers feared the draft; Vietnam was raging. My experience in Southeast Asia was the saddest time in my life. Now, however, though draft registration is still technically the law, everyone knows conscription is not politically feasible. A burden lifted from young (male) graduates.
While there may be no comparable situation for girls, it is true that women’s sports came into their own in those last few decades. Some female graduates have had experiences on the playing field that had been denied their moms. And, more generally, leadership opportunities for women have been opening up.
So yes, Mr. Wolverton, in many ways our young people have challenges that could have been mitigated, but, on the other hand, burdens have been lifted and opportunities opened.
And there’s more:
Wolverton mentions, quite appropriately, racism. OK. But why has this ancient issue flared again recently? A major reason is bodycams and cell phones. Police misbehavior that would have in years past been glossed over has now been exposed. What seems to be an increased problem is actually quite the opposite: progress in eliminating racism has been slow and sporadic but now this sad fact has been revealed, documented and publicized. The election of a Black president — Barack Obama — could not have occurred beforetime.
Another example of hidden problems only now coming to light is sexuality. Years ago only heterosexual people were considered mentally healthy. Yes indeed, there is a need for a further change in attitudes, but the LGBTQ community has made enormous progress. Recently there was a Pride parade in Charleston; that certainly could not have occurred in decades past. For young non-heterosexuals, this is very real progress.
If, on the whole, recent graduates were confident, comfortable and complacent, Wolverton’s screed might make some sense. But it is obvious that they are anything but: Suicides and drug abuse are on the rise. COVID and accelerating environmental degradation have, understandably, intimidated youngsters. So, given that context, is it not folly to increase their anxiety, to tell them only a superhuman increase in insight, courage and determination will allow the world to continue to be livable?