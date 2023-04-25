At this time next year, April 2024, our country will be swirling in primary elections to choose the Democratic, Republican and also smaller party candidates for president. Even now the airwaves are running hot and heavy with political ads and appearances on the network and cable news talk shows.
In other words, the frenzy has begun.
Current White House resident Joe Biden, age 80, is expected to announce soon his candidacy for a second term. He would run as an 81-year-old and, if elected, take office at 82 — completely new territory for our democratic republic.
Ronald Reagan holds the record as our oldest sitting president at age 77. And shortly after his departure from the White House, he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
Will any Democrat challenge Biden for the nomination? Two already have: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 69, son of the assassinated Sen. Bobby Kennedy, and Marianne Williamson, 70, a popular self-help author. Another who has hinted at throwing a hat in the ring is our own former governor and two-term senator, Joe Manchin, 75. If Manchin follows through on that hint, I’m betting other Democrats will follow his lead.
My own personal favorite is Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, 46, who ought to poll well in his neighboring states of Indiana, Ohio and West Virginia. A Democrat winning those three plus Kentucky in a general election looks to me like a ticket to the White House. (Throw in Tennessee and it’s a slam dunk.)
The issue with Biden is age. Will he be sound enough of mind and body to shoulder the awesome responsibilities of running the country starting at age 82? If Biden does announce, he likely will keep Vice President Kamala Harris, 58, as his running mate. In the Democrats’ chosen realm of identity politics, you just do not cut loose a Black female from California who formerly served as attorney general of her state and whose heritage is also partly Asian.
On the Republican side, we see a twice-impeached, once-indicted former President Donald J. Trump leading the pack and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis running a distant second.
They both look bent on destroying one another in tooth-and-nail ad campaigns now airing on network television. At 76, Trump also has an age problem, which DeSantis at 44 does not.
Veteran pollsters suggest that a still-healthy Biden would trounce Trump in the general but would have a tough time fending off DeSantis. Biden beat Trump in the 2020 elections 306 to 232 electoral votes, with a plus margin of seven million popular votes nationwide.
Candidly, I am among mainstream political observers who hope that Trump and DeSantis will indeed wipe each other off the map with their down-and-dirty attacks and that far more reasonable Republican candidates will surge ahead of them both. Among these let me name three: former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, 72, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, 48, and former U.N ambassador and former South Carolina Gov Nikki Haley, 51.
All three have let their presidential ambitions be known. Each is recognized by his or her own state’s constituents as a successful governor, and each has the capacity to draw bipartisan support from the electorate.
Hutchinson might have the edge among these three as he is also a former congressman and presumably retains good connections in Washington among senators and representatives from both sides of the aisle.
John Patrick Grace is a regular contributor to The Herald-Dispatch Opinion page. He is a former reporter, editor and foreign correspondent for The Associated Press. He lives in eastern Cabell County.
