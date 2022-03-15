What can we do to support the Ukrainian people to defend their country and stave off Vladimir Putin’s brutal assault on their democracy and their very existence? As we suffer through the images of aerial bombardment of hospitals, schools and residential complexes across Ukraine, the question above surely rises in our anguished hearts and minds.
Last week I took part in a ribbon-crafting assembly line at the Marshall University Newman (Catholic Student) Center at 1609 5th Ave. It took less than an hour for a dozen or so of us to cut and paste together lapel ribbons with Ukraine’s blue and gold colors.
We easily turned out 200 of them to be sold on Marshall’s campus and elsewhere and worn by purchasers as a sign of support for Ukraine. At $5 apiece donated, the ribbons would bring in $1,000. Now just multiply that by 40 area churches or schools doing the same, and the effort would net $40,000.
The money gained through the ribbon campaign is targeted at purchasing and sending medical supplies to Ukraine. Contact the Newman Center at 304-525-4618.
If, say, 100 other communities across the United States joined the campaign, put together and sold a similar number of ribbons at $5 each, the net total would be $4 million. And that is just one small example of what “people power” can accomplish.
As to the matter of rising gasoline prices due to cutting out purchases of Russian oil, American motorists are indeed being challenged to absorb the new pain at the pump. We can do this willingly, not grudgingly, to support the brave Ukrainian fighters and civilians who are now refugees or victims of Russian rockets and mortars. The total number of Ukrainians likely to end up as refugees in neighboring countries is expected to climb to 10 million if the war continues at its present pace.
Experts on extending miles per gallon while driving on either highways or city streets have provided proven tips to make your vehicle fuel outlays go much farther. The really proficient drivers can virtually double the mpg achievable on a tank of gas.
Here are some recommended techniques: Minimize the use of your brakes, decelerating instead when approaching curves and exit ramps by easing off the gas pedal. Coast up to stop signs and stop lights from a reasonable distance without becoming an irritant to other drivers. Avoid gunning the engine. Keep pressure on the gas pedal as smooth as possible, especially in starts from stop lights. Group in-town errands to do them in one swoop instead of taking a car out multiple times. Eliminate all unnecessary driving. When possible take public transportation or cycle or, if feasible, just walk.
On a direct aid level, donate to reliable organizations that are helping Ukrainians now. Check, for starters, your own denominational structures if you are a churchgoer.
To contribute to medical help for Ukraine:
- Doctors without Borders — www.doctorswithoutborders.org
- International Red Cross — www.redcross.org
- Project C.U.R.E. — www.projectcure.org
- Ayfa Foundation of Yonkers — www.ayfafoundation.org/contact
- Hospitaliers — www.unitedhelpukraine.org
- To support Ukrainian troops: Come Back Alive — www.comebackalive.in.ua
- Army S.O.S. — www.armysos.com.ua/en
Finally, make a contribution through prayer. Just meditating in silence and lifting your hopes to God for the sake of Ukraine is a fine prayer. We each have our own favorite set prayers. Or, often better, shape your own pleas for mercy and peace and whisper them to God.